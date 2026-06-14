Jacob Misiorowski is blossoming into a Wisconsin sports legend before our eyes

In what feels like the blink of an eye, we've quickly escalated from 'Jacob Misiorowski might be the best young pitcher on the Milwaukee Brewers' to 'Jacob Misiorowski might be the best athlete in all of Wisconsin, and the greatest pitcher of his era.' That was fast!

At just 24 years old, Misiorowski is shattering records at a pace that's not just historic for the Brewers but for all of baseball. In what was literally one of the greatest pitching performances of all-time, 'The Miz' threw a complete shutout against the Phillies, including 15 strikeouts on 95 pitches. He allowed zero runs, zero balls and only one hit, a single, in the entire contest.

In the process, he once again threw the fastest pitch by a starter in recorded MLB history at 104.5 MPH. This was the 10th game recorded with a Game Score of 100 or better, according to MLB.com's Anthony Castrovince, and posted the most ever strikeouts in a Maddux — a complete game shutout on fewer than 100 pitches.

For a long time, Giannis Antetokounmpo was considered the best athlete in Wisconsin sports and the best rising star of the pack. Now that he's in his 30s and has proven that he can be the best in the world, he doesn't fit in those conversation anymore. Giannis has ascended to another plane of Wisconsin sports greatness.

So if it wasn't already clear, Misiorowski has taken that throne and is well on his way to becoming the best athlete in the entire state outright, if he keeps up this pace.

Jacob Misiorowski has a chance to become a part of Wisconsin sports lore forever.

The name Jacob Misiorowski is etched into Brewers history already, setting unprecedented records for throwing speed and efficiency through the early stretch of his career. The scary part for anyone outside of Wisconsin is that he's only in his second year in the majors, setting unprecedented records for throwing speed and efficiency with plenty of room to grow.

There is an argument to be made that, coming off an injury-riddled, drama-filled season for Giannis Antetokounmpo and a devastating ACL tear for Micah Parsons, Misiorowski is currently wearing the crown for the best athlete in the state. These are the only three players I can say with 100% confidence are capable of doing something no one else can in their respective sports.

In eight starts since May, Misiorowski has only allowed a single run to opposing offenses. Even the best pitchers have an off night here and there over the course of six weeks, but Misiorowski is proving himself to be an extreme outlier from what we're used to.

Although credit belongs to players, coaches and executives throughout the organization, Misiorowski is the north star for these Brewers, giving them a clear pathway to overcoming their small-market mentality and breaking through for a World Series run. If he's able to do that, it's going to be hard not to propel him to the top of conversations about Wisconsin sports history.

He still has a ton to prove during the course of his career, but we shouldn't take what we're witnessing with 'The Miz' for granted. There's never been anything like him, and there may never be again.