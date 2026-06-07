Brewers ace Jacob Misiorowski is maturing into a superstar before our eyes

How many 24-year-old pitchers have the talent, leadership, or leeway to stare down their manager to keep them in a game? That two-man list begins with Paul Skenes and ends with Milwaukee Brewers ace Jacob Misiorowski, who just showed the world how confident and poised he is while securing his seventh win of the season on Saturday night.

In the middle of the seventh inning in Colorado, Misiorowski sensed manager Pat Murphy gearing up for a pitching change. A visibly tense Misiorowski turned to the dugout and locked eyes with Murph, shaking his head and repeating 'no' over and over again. Clearly grappling with the decision, the reigning National League Manager of the Year decided to bite his tongue and allow 'The Miz' to stay in the game.

He subsequently rattled off two more strikeouts to close out seven frames with eight strikeouts in 21 outs with zero earned runs and only four hits. Misiorowski was beside himself when he accidentally hit Tyler Freeman with a pitch to the head in the sixth inning. He expressed his remorse to reporters after the game, saying he was praying for Freeman from the mound after losing his grip on the ball.

Even through that inner turmoil, Misiorowski rallied. His 103.7 MPH fastball in the third inning was the fastest by a starter in the pitch-tracking era, which began in 2008. He threw 45 pitches at 101 MPH or greater, which was also a new record for this timeframe.

In only his second season in the majors, Misiorowski is asserting himself as one of the greatest talents in the game, and the maturity that he needs to sustain this success is already shining through.

Jacob Misiorowski is wise beyond his years, which bodes well for the Brewers' future.

Pitching technique can be taught, but that recipe is not so easily replicated when it comes to arm talent. Based on the early returns, Misiorowski is on track to become one of the all-time greats and a staple of this era in Brewers history. His maturity keeps him grounded when, so often, those with the most talent let it go to their heads.

Misiorowski presents himself with a rare blend of confidence and humility. He understands his talent and is as dedicated to his craft as anyone, but he's also willing to learn, listen, and sacrifice. However, in certain circumstances when he has something to prove or finds himself in the zone, he's willing to advocate for himself, as he did with Murphy on Saturday.

Credit to Murphy, who easily could've blown a gasket for Misiorowski's choice to question his decision. These are two emotionally mature individuals who care so deeply about this team and what they are accomplishing together. It's a rare pitcher/manager combination that puts Milwaukee in such a unique position as a small-market, lower-budget team with legitimate World Series aspirations.

The scary part for the rest of the MLB world is that they're only just getting started together.