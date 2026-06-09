Packers clearly protecting Micah Parsons from himself

The Green Bay Packers have made headlines over the last week due to the news that Micah Parsons will not be ready for the 2026 season. It is a decision the franchise has made to protect the pass rusher and made it clear that it will be at least nine months before Parsons sets foot on the field again. This is an incredibly difficult decision to accept for a player known for his intensity and willingness to put himself on the line to make a play.

Parsons talked about this earlier in the week and offered, "I definitely would say it's hard to accept." This comment came via Dave Schroeder, with it being part of OTA's media scrum and Parsons offering a number of interesting takes on Green Bay's season ahead. While there was a clear sense of optimism, it was also clear that Green Bay is having to protect the defender from himself.

There is little doubt that if it were up to Parsons, the star would be on the field from Week 1 on, having shown an incredible commitment in his preparation and workouts. Something that Green Bay is clearly taking into consideration and wants to carefully protect the edge rusher from himself and look at the importance of a healthy Parsons late in the season.

Packers Making Wise Decision Protecting Micah Parson Early in 2026 Season

Green Bay is handling the situation perfectly, getting Parsons to buy into an approach that clearly benefits both sides. While it is tempting to want the pass rusher on the field from the start of the season, it isn't what is best for long-term health and hopes of contention. Having Parsons as close to one hundred percent as possible and making a mid-season impact is a recipe for Green Bay to potentially get hot at the perfect moment.

It should also be noted that a past critique of Parsons has been the tendency to wear down late in the season. A piece of this has been due to the heavy load put on the shoulders of a defender in Dallas, who was carrying a unit clearly dealing with limited talent.

Still, this is yet another reason that makes the decision easier to buy with Parsons having a better chance to finish the season on a high note. The only question that remains for Green Bay is how the franchise is going to generate a consistent pass rush without Parsons in the lineup. The lack of offseason additions has left some concern around this, even if the franchise is handling the injury perfectly, there is no denying the concern as we head closer to the 2026 season.