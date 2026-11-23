Gold Glove. Silver Slugger. World Series Champion. All in the same season, all before turning 23. That's what Brewers left fielder Jackson Chourio accomplished in only his third season in the major leagues, proving the merits not only of Milwaukee's unwavering belief in him, but in how Chourio will be viewed by the masses moving forward.

Chourio is the youngest player in MLB History to win the World Series, a Gold Glove, and a Silver Slugger all in the same season, according to Brewers PR. To make it more impressive, he did so despite missing the first month or so of the season with a hairline fracture in his left hand, suffered during the World Baseball Classic, which, by the way, Chourio ALSO won with Venezuela this year.

Before this year, when Brewers fans were singing the praises of Jackson Chourio as one of the top rising stars in all of baseball, they didn't have much to go on besides the eye test and his underlying metrics. Those all pointed in the right direction, but he needed some hardware to confirm his place among the best in the MLB.

Now that Chourio's Baseball Reference page has these massive accolades listed in a spot that was previously empty next to his name, the rest of the world will finally admit what we already knew: Jackson Chourio is a star rising at a meteoric pace for the Milwaukee Brewers.

Jackson Chourio's 2026 accolades finally give credence to Milwaukee Brewers fans' pleas that he is one of the best in the world.

For a long time, the Brewers were a sleeper team that wasn't taken very seriously in the postseason despite how they performed in the regular season. That meant many of their players slipped through the cracks of All-Star contention or awards consideration, because the credit was given to Pat Murphy and Matt Arnold for building something out of what the national media viewed as nothing.

Although the brain trust behind this team deserves all the credit in the world, what this World Series run did was confirm that the talent is not just your run-of-the-mill group of system players. There is elite, top-tier, undeniable talent on this team, and Chourio's name is near the top of the list. He made a strong push for the World Series MVP trophy, which ultimately and deservedly went to William Contreras.

Heading into the 2027 MLB season, no one will be sleeping on the Milwaukee Brewers, and the name "Jackson Chourio" is not only going to become a household name for baseball fans, but he'll be at the top of the opposing team's scouting report, too. That will bring a new host of challenges, but it's nothing that Chourio isn't up for. That is how he will evolve from a talented young star to the true MLB superstar Brewers fans know he's meant to become.