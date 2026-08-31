Insane Jackson Chourio stat gives context to how special the Brewers' young star is

It feels like Jackson Chourio has been a staple of Brewers baseball for much longer than he actually has been, but Milwaukee's rising star in left field has only been in the majors for three seasons. Yet in those three years, he's been one of the most productive players on the team. But did you realize that he's one of the most productive young players this game has ever seen?

According to Just Baseball Media, Chourio just became the 15th player in MLB History to post three seasons with 20 home runs and 20 doubles before their age 23 season. He joins some fascinating names like Ted Williams, Ken Griffey Jr., Bryce Harper, Mike Trout and Juan Soto, setting the tone for what's sure to be a legendary career for the young star, Chourio.

Even in a rocky season in which he missed the first month and took a while to regain his footing, Chourio has still managed to put together arguably the best season of his young career. He's currently on pace to set career-highs in On-Base Percentage (.342), Slugging Percentage (.478), Batting Average (.281), and OPS (.820). And with about a month's worth of games left, Chourio is one shy of tying his career-best 21 home runs on the season, in more than 100 fewer at-bats than he logged in either of his first two seasons.

So when you add these factors up, it becomes increasingly clear that Jackson Chourio isn't just a dynamic prospect or an exciting addition to the lineup — he's a legitimate star in the making.

We're only scratching the surface of Jackson Chourio's potential as a superstar for the Milwaukee Brewers.

Chourio himself would admit that he's just getting started and still has a long way to go before becoming the player he wishes to be. And yet, as it stands, he's already more than serviceable as a reliable hitter, strong defender, and team-first individual who is willing to go the extra mile to position his teammates for success.

Lots of these aren't even coachable qualities, but rather innate skills that come from his talent, work ethic, and background. Chourio loves the game and has fully embraced the culture of the Milwaukee Brewers since he was first called up to the majors in 2024. And you'll find that he endeared himself to the fandom quite quickly, as Chourio has become one of the most common jerseys you'll see around Milwaukee or at AmFam Field on gamedays.

He hasn't even mastered his discipline at the plate, sometimes swinging erratically to chase those big plays when he doesn't have to. And if that's the biggest complaint, then Jackson Chourio doesn't have much to worry about. It's been a treat to watch the early phases of his career play out, and he'll have more than enough opportunity to add to that legacy when the Brewers chase a World Series appearance in October.