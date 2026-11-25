Most of the time, teams get a full week of rest and preparation during their bye week, but the Green Bay Packers weren't afforded that same opportunity this year, despite needing it more than most.

Green Bay entered a Week 11 bye knowing very well that they had a game on the Wednesday night before Thanksgiving on the horizon, and had to practice far earlier than any team normally would during its bye week. That was a problem in and of itself because the Packers have been banged up throughout the roster and needed the extra couple of days to set themselves right.

The situation is far more dire now that we have their injury report for Week 12, which is chock full of Questionable tags for key players. Those listed as questionable include Micah Parsons, who's supposed to make his long-awaited return, offensive linemen Sean Rhyan and Kevin Zeitler, linebacker Zaire Franklin, starting running back Josh Jacobs, and several others at key positions.

Giving the Packers a Wednesday night game is one thing. Giving them a Week 11 bye is another. But having those two things coincide is a slap in the face from the league's schedule-makers, who backed Green Bay into a corner at a time when they cannot afford it.

The Green Bay Packers' Week 12 injury report for Wednesday vs. the Rams is a direct result of the NFL's schedule oversight.

If you were wondering how many teams played on Thursday night coming out of a bye this season, the answer is zero. There are two teams playing on Wednesday night coming out of a bye, and those are the Packers and Rams. So the good news for Green Bay is that at least Los Angeles is in the same boat, with a Week 11 bye of their own.

But by that measure, these teams are both at a disadvantage like no other team in the entire NFL has faced this season. The difference between the Packers and Rams, however, is that Green Bay is stuck at the bottom of their division, fighting for their lives to make the postseason at all. And even in an off year, the Rams are one of the most fearsome opponents in the entire sport.

It's understandable to feature two of your marquee franchises in primetime during the week of Thanksgiving. From a popularity standpoint, it makes perfect sense. People will be near TVs at family homes, bars, and travel centers throughout the nation in the lead-up to Thanksgiving. But putting these teams at a legitimate disadvantage is a mistake that simply cannot stand.

If unusual injuries occur in this game, the NFL only has itself to blame. Fans of both teams will let it be known if that winds up being the case. However, some of the Packers' top players have a substantial chance of being ruled out because of this, and that's a blatant oversight by the league itself.