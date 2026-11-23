The Green Bay Packers are taking their bye week at both a fitting and frustrating moment coming off a 30-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Having an extra week to sit on such a frustrating result is undeniably going to be irritating for both the roster and coaching staff considering how Green Bay was playing prior. With that said, it is also a chance ot look at what exactly went wrong and correct mistakes that led to Green Bay being unable to hang with a Minnesota roster that beat up on Jordan Love from start to finish.

In truth, this is the same exact change the franchise made earlier in the season when things weren't going their way. There was reason to believe Love couldn't be protected and the quarterback's game was adjusted accordingly. What allowed the Packers the chance to become explosive and hit so many deep shots in the middle of the year was the early-season change that forced more respect from an opposing defense.

Green Bay needs to get back to establishing slants, screens, and underneath routes that allow Love a chance to take the snap and have a great chance of hitting his primary read instantly. Doing this will take the teeth out of the blitz and force a more traditional approaching opening back up the deep shots the Green Bay offense has been noted for.

We saw this adjustment from head coach Matt LaFleur coming out of a similar situation when there were questions around how well the offensive line was going to hold up. As unique of a matchup as Minnesota and the defense of Brian Flores might be the same logic applies here.

Packers Have Every Reason to Consider Making Offensive Changes During Bye Week

Making changes during the bye week is especially important as the franchise prepares for an incredibly important matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Blocking Myles Garrett and Aaron Donald is no small feat and requires that the franchise be ready to make some obvious adjustments including leaning on the quick passing game.

If the Packers can do this early on and move the chains consistently there will be no reason deeper shots won't open up later in the game. As simplistic of a change as it might seem it is important as long as Green Bay continues to struggle with protection and to be unable to rely on any obvious running game.

For LaFleur, there is little reason to believe the head coach won't make this change as it has already been put on display once this season. Green Bay has a frustrating amount of time to sit on this loss and learn from clear mistakes.