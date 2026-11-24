The Green Bay Packers are enjoying the week off to prepare for an incredibly important matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. One that has unquestioned playoff implications, as it is very possible the two teams will be fighting for the same spot at the end of the 2026 season. With this in mind, it is clear the challenge that lies ahead for Green Bay and how the Rams are going to attack, based on what the franchise saw happen to the Packers against the Minnesota Vikings.

Los Angeles is going to consistently test the offensive line of Green Bay with both Aaron Donald and Myles Garrett healthy and anchoring the pass rush. No question, the Rams are going to test the changes the Packers made in the bye to see if they can repeat the path that Minnesota carved when it comes to getting the better of the Green Bay offense.

With that said, the Packers still have reason to feel good about this matchup as the Rams have question marks at the receiver position and have had inconsistent play from Matthew Stafford. The one challenge that Green Bay is facing is being able to prove early in the game to be able to hold up against the pass rush.

Jordan Love getting the ball out quickly on short yardage routes is clearly the path Green Bay needs to take to be able to take the teeth out of a clear Los Angeles advantage. It will be interesting to watch whether or not the simple adjustments are made needed to allow the Packers to survive early.

Packers Have Every Reason for Healthy Level of Respect for Rams' Pass Rush

Garrett is coming off a strong performance with a trio of sacks against the Arizona Cardinals while Aaron Donald offered 1.5 sacks It wouldn't be at all surprising to see the Packers attempt early in the game to get the ball out of Love's hands quickly and minimize how impactful the veteran duo can be hoping to tire the defensive line.

No question, the Packers have an uphill battle in what is an incredibly important matchup. This isn't just due to the loss against Minnesota, but how the Packers and Rams could shake out in the standings.

With this in mind, there is no question the Rams are going to attempt to take advantage of Green Bay's struggling offensive line. The understanding is there the question remains whether or not the Packers can find an answer.