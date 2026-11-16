Coming off another ugly loss at the hands of their NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings, the 2026-27 Green Bay Packers' postseason hopes are fading fast. Every other team in the division has two losses this season, while the Packers have four. Their chances of winning the division are nearly nonexistent, and they're clinging to the last postseason seed in the NFC.

At this point, it's starting to feel like this will be another lost season for Green Bay. When the overall dreadful offensive line takes a step forward, it follows it up with two steps back. Quarterback Jordan Love was sacked eight times, the team averaged a measly 3.3 yards per rush, and they committed four turnovers as a team — one interception and three fumbles lost.

Basically, everything that could go wrong did go wrong in a game that was as much of a must-win as it could've been for Week 10 of the season. Not only did it expose all of this team's shortcomings from early in the first quarter, but even when they gave fans hope of a comeback, Green Bay crumbled under the pressure of the moment.

It's time to face the harsh reality that this Green Bay Packers team might not make the playoffs this year.

With the fifth-toughest remaining schedule in the NFL, second only to Chicago in the division, it's getting hard to imagine the Packers having a true path back into the postseason picture from the fourth seed in the NFC North. They still have matchups with the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, Chicago Bears, and Detroit Lions on the horizon to prove they're better than their record suggests, but none of those will come easily, either.

There's an argument to be made that without Micah Parsons or a true answer in the run game, this was always going to be a gap year for Green Bay. That, however, is not the message they've sent from within the team. Every step of the way, there's been a belief from the Packers' coaches, front office leadership, and players that they have what it takes to make a run this year.

This loss to Minnesota for the second time this season needs to be a wake-up call that Green Bay needs to make some serious changes in the offseason to fulfil their true potential. The defense has shown flashes of excellence, and we have enough evidence to suggest that Jordan Love will be a staple of this franchise for many years to come.

But that might not be enough to get the job done this year with a feeble offensive line, limited depth at their offensive skill positions, and some of the worst special teams in the NFL.