Packers have every reason to believe in quarterback Jordan Love's MVP hopes

The Green Bay Packers have even more reason to believe Jordan Love could become the 2026 NFL MVP after an incredible performance against the New England Patriots. Green Bay won 45-27 in a gamet that was truly never in doubt as the Packers were dominating from start to finish. Jordan Love piled up 372 passing yards and a trio of touchdown passes before head coach Matt LaFleur clearly let off the gas.

It was an incredibly telling performance that pushes the narrative of Love being a top MVP contender. One that is inarguably pushing his way towards Brock Purdy and Josh Allen as the Packers are accomplishing this with a far more difficult road. Not only has there been zero balance in the attack but the Packers are dealing with nearly constant offensive line injuries being forced to shuffle its starters endlessly.

Love has been the stabililzing force not letting the consistent hits he has taken or lack of a run game slow down what is undeniably elite production. Love is playing at the highest level of his career and is extremely deserving of being in the middle of the MVP conversation. What is so interesting about this is the fact that it feels there is a lot being left on the table.

Whether it is earlier in the season when Packer receivers struggled with drops, or when the Packers have been in control and let off the gas, there is no denying that production has been left on the table. Love now has a chance next week against the Minnesota Vikings to prove this point further and take apart a respected defense.

Packers Quarterback Jordan Love Making Undeniable MVP Case Ahead of Pivotal Matchup

Putting up this same type of production against the Vikings or anything similar would push the narrative further based on what Brian Flores has accomplished with the unit. It isn't a question as to whether or not the quarterback is deserving, but simply realizing that the MVP race is all about stories and how the voters choose to push the narrative.

Love's has an undeniable edge if there is going to be any level of unbiased attention based on what is being accomplished without a run game and with the offensive line being incredibly inconsistent. For the Packers, it is part of the expected legacy when you realize that both star quarterbacks before Love won multiple MVPs and pushed Green Bay to a Super Bowl run.

Thi sis the legacy that Love is attempting to match and the last few weeks have made it clear that this is the path the quarterback is walking. One that has a great chance not only to end with an MVP, but with the Packers playing deep into January.