Packers have one remaining threat in NFC North

The Green Bay Packers are in the thick of a heated NFC North race in what is clearly the best division in football. However, looking at how the Packers stack up against the rest of the division it becomes clear that there is only one true threat to the franchise claiming their place back atop the division standings. It isn't the Minnesota Vikings, who once again were exposed on Monday Night Football as lacking anything close to a capable offense. As elite as the Minnesota defense might be you're not going to win the division when you cannot move the football.

Bringing us to the Detroit Lions, a team that has beaten the Packers this season, but did so in extremely questionable fashion. If you take away the bad calls and play that game another 10 times fans are betting the Packers win at least nine, with seemingly everything going against them in a divisional matchup that simply fell out of balance.

With this in mind, the true threat remaining for Green Bay in the North is the hated Chicago Bears. As annoying as it is to give the rival credit, they have been a steady presence in the league since the arrival of Ben Johnson. If injuries don't get in the way it is going to be the Bears and Packers battling it out for the North.

A lot of this is going to be determined by divisional play as both teams have a lot of matchups remaining including a Christmas Day game against each other. It has a chance to line up to be for the division lead with two weeks remaining on the season and perhaps deciding what is by far the league's most entertaining race.

Packers Have One Clear Threat Remaining in Crowded NFC North

Packer fans aren't going to enjoy giving Chicago credit for anything, but there is no denying how impressive the franchise has been. This includes a win this past week over Tampa Bay despite Caleb Williams throwing four interceptions and Chicago continually getting in its own way with mistakes you typically don't see the hated rival make.

Chicago can win in a myriad of ways just as Green Bay can, making it clear that these two teams should be considered the class of the division. It is fitting that the historic rivalry has had new life breathed into it after years of the Packers offering consistent domination.

The Bears presenting a real challenge just as Jordan Love appears to be taking a leap to stardom is an undeniably fun story. One that the rest of the league is closely paying attention to as the NFL is simply better when the two teams are at each others throats.