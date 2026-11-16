4 losers (and two surprising winners) from the Packers' backbreaking loss to Vikings

The Green Bay Packers lost another game they couldn't afford to lose. For the second time this season, Matt LaFleur couldn't figure out how to get past Brian Flores' defense, this time losing to the Minnesota Vikings 30-10.

If getting blown out and being swept by a divisional rival wasn't bad enough, this loss exposed the Packers' main issues again. While not many teams have the personnel to replicate Flores' blitz-heavy approach, they can certainly try.

There aren't many positive things to say after this backbreaking loss, though there's always a silver lining. Considering that, let's praise the two winners and bash the four losers from this major divisional setback.

Winners and losers from the Packers' tough loss to the Vikings

Winner: Kaleb Johnson

With Josh Jacobs out with an injury, Kaleb Johnson had his second strong game in a row. The negative game script obviously didn't help, but he averaged a respectable 4.2 yards per carry on 10 carries in this one.

The Packers can't run the ball at all, but Johnson has been the most efficient and explosive ball-carrier to date. He still has to work on his ball-security issues, though, but he was pretty decent in the loss.

Winner: Lukas Van Ness

Lukas Van Ness' career year goes on. The defense wasn't to blame for this loss, as there's just no way to win a game when you turn the ball over four times and allow the opposing pass rush to set up camp in the backfield.

Van Ness made a couple of splash plays and finished the game with 1.5 sacks. He also had four total tackles (two solo), and he'll be one of the biggest beneficiaries of Micah Parsons' eventual season debut.

Loser: Trey Smack

Trey Smack did well last week, but his woes resurfaced in this one. Just because the game was a blowout shouldn't give him a pass, as he's once again shown that he doesn't have what it takes to handle high-stakes situations.

The rookie kicker missed another 50-yard field goal, finishing the game with one field goal made (a 40-yarder) and a PAT. There's no way to justify keeping him in the building any longer after so many misses.

Loser: Jordan Love

To be perfectly clear, this loss wasn't on Jordan Love in the slightest. He couldn't move in the pocket and had a defender right in his face on every dropback, and the Packers' lack of running game and terrible pass-protection hurt him time and time again.

Even so, the ugly numbers will certainly take a big toll on his MVP case. He took a beating and was sacked eight times, completing just 17 of 27 passes for 220 yards, one touchdown, and one pick before Tyrod Taylor took over for the final drive.

Loser: Matthew Golden

Matthew Golden's numbers are extremely misleading. He's been Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde this season, sometimes in the span of a couple of plays, and he had yet another costly drop in this one. He might lead the team in receiving yards, but he didn't play well.

Once again, the second-year speedster struggled against physical coverage, hauling in just five catches on nine targets for 70 yards. He can be a superstar if he gets it together, but consistency has to be there.

Loser: Brandon Cisse

Brandon Cisse has had an outstanding rookie season, but even the best can have a bad game here and there. Cisse gave up just one completion on one target in this one, but it went for 38 yards (24 yards after the catch) and a score.

The second-round rookie might get a pass because he's already proven that he's up for the task, but he didn't live up to the sky-high expectations in this one. He should bounce back in no time and keep getting better, though.