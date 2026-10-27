Green Bay dodged a bullet in the latest update to Zaire Franklin's injury status

It’s rare that a player makes such a strong impression that they’re named a captain in their first season with a new team, but that’s what Zaire Franklin has meant to the Green Bay Packers since they traded for him in March. The 30-year-old linebacker missed the Packers’ Week 7 loss to the Lions after colliding with another Packers player and suffering an injury in practice this week.

Thankfully for Green Bay, the injury does not appear to be as significant as they feared. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Franklin’s injury is a hairline fracture to the shin, which they believe he suffered when he took a knee to the shin in practice.

With a short turnaround to the Packers' next game, a Thursday Night Football clash with the Carolina Panthers, Franklin is expected to miss at least one more game. However, as of now, Rapoport doesn’t believe Franklin will be placed on IR or require surgery at this juncture.

Hairline fractures like this can be tricky to navigate, but it doesn't appear to be the type of injury that would significantly derail Franklin’s season, which is great news for a Packers squad that’s going to need all the help it can get in the pursuit of another postseason appearance.

Green Bay can breathe a sigh of relief that Zaire Franklin didn't suffer a more significant injury.

In six games this season, Franklin has been a positive force for Green Bay on and off the field. The former Pro Bowl linebacker has 41 tackles, including two tackles for loss and two quarterback hits, a forced fumble, and a pass deflection.

Franklin was supposed to bridge the gap for the Packers as they await Micah Parsons's return to the edge. His addition brought a much-needed level of experience and veteran savvy to uplift some of the younger linebackers like Lukas Van Ness and Edgerrin Cooper. He’s performed well in the role so far, ranking 3rd on the team in tackles despite missing Sunday’s game.

When Franklin first went down in practice, there was fear that the injury could have dire implications for his season. This is a rare injury for Franklin, who has played 16 or more games in every season of his career to this point. That level of durability is rare in the NFL, where injuries are a dime a dozen.

At this rate, Franklin’s return might even line up with Parsons’ return, giving Green Bay the fuel it needs to claw back in a heated race for control of the NFC North. And given their current place in the standings, Green Bay needs all the help it can get.