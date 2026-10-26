Micah Parsons trade looking even better despite Packers defender not making 2026 debut

The Green Bay Packers are continuing to handle last season's injury to Micah Parsons perfectly, working on their own timetable, making sure the star is completely ready to return. While this has been well-covered, what is being overlooked is how well Parsons is fitting in for Green Bay before ever taking the field in the 2026 season. Much was made during the pass rusher's time in Dallas that Parsons wasn't afraid to be outspoken and let his opinions be known.

Parsons was pointed to as a clear concern when it came to off the field and whether or not podcast and media appearances would serve as a bigger distraction in comparison to the benefit. The defender has left every shred of this debate behind in Dallas and that has shown up even as the defender is on the sideline and yet to make his debut.

Last week's win showed Parsons consistently coaching up his teammates on the sideline and remaining incredibly engaged. The edge rusher could easily sit back and collect checks opting to focus on rehab and getting back on the field. Instead, the star has been the ultimate teammate and this dates back to the late summer when Parsons was vocal about Green Bay's young pass rushers.

Parsons spent time to praise Green Bay defender and build up a pass rush that was unquestionably facing an uphill battle without its star. This energy has been maintained throughout the season even as the franchise and the star are likely both anxious for Parsons to actually get back on the field.

Packers Have Every Reason to Believe in Micah Parsons Trade Despite Injury Frustration

Parsons is proving that Green Bay made a wise decision even with his actions long before being able to be the star on the field. Not only is the team fit proving to be elite, but there is a complete lack of distracting or regrettable headlines that Parsons is creating. Everything coming out of the star has been about helping the Packers accomplish the ultimate goal and building up those around him.

It is easy to question why the Cowboys would ever part ways with such a franchise cornerstone and argue it is a clear steal. One that is set to return and help Green Bay get hot at the perfect moment. Already, the offense is finally coming together and Jonathan Gannon's defense has exceeded expectations.

With this in mind, the Packers have every reason to continue to believe in what they have built and that the decision to add Parsons as one of the final pieces was a wise decision. One that is going to age incredibly well when the defender makes his long awaited return and continues to prove what a steal the move was.