Giannis offers Bucks fans closure with his rawest insight yet into why he left Milwaukee

One of the most emotional experiences a sports fanbase could endure is losing the player who made them fall in love with the team. That's the journey so many Milwaukee Bucks fans around the world and in our community endured this summer, when Giannis Antetokounmpo was finally traded to the Miami Heat. Although the writing had been on the wall for some time, all parties involved were in denial for a long time before it finally happened — fans, Bucks leadership, and Giannis alike.

But what we never got from Giannis was a true understanding of his thought process behind all this. What we heard publicly was that he would be part of the Milwaukee Bucks for life, and lines like, "legends don't chase, they attract." Milwaukee believed it, and so did Giannis, which made it feel like a bit of a rug pull when the rumors turned out to be true, and the Greek Freak moved on.

Hopefully, Bucks fans can attain some level of peace and closure with Giannis' most recent comments, mostly translated from Greek, when he said this on the AnesTea Podcast this week:

"I really believed that I would stay in Milwaukee for my entire career. But then I saw I was in my comfort zone. I wanted something different," Giannis said. "I love the city of Milwaukee. I'll love this city till the day I die. I bleed purple and green. It's very simple. They made me who I am today...



"I'll retire at some point... but I wish to return to Milwaukee [before I retire], if they'll have me."

It's certainly a tough pill to swallow, but Giannis reached the same conclusion so many others outside the Milwaukee orbit tried to get across for a long time before the trade...

The Giannis Antetokounmpo era in Milwaukee ended because the Bucks' progress stalled out, and there was nowhere left to go.

Ending a legendary era is simultaneously one of the most difficult and unavoidable things that a franchise can experience, as Milwaukee learned the hard way. Three consecutive first-round Playoff exits followed by a year of missing the postseason entirely was enough to show that this iteration of the Bucks had run its course, and the only options left were to spin the block until Giannis retired or move on and start anew.

So here are a few things we can glean from Giannis' latest comments:



1. His heart is still in Milwaukee, and that won't change anytime soon.

2. Giannis is unwilling to compromise in his relentless chase of championships.

3. He meant what he said... Giannis couldn't imagine life outside Milwaukee until he felt like there was no other choice but leaving or being complacent.

4. The Bucks needed to let go of Giannis and rebuild if they wanted any chance of winning another title with him down the road.

That last piece is what's sticking with me most after sitting with this interview. Giannis has repeatedly kept the door open for a return to Milwaukee. He almost seems more afraid of what this means for his reputation among Bucks fans than of focusing on building that bond with the fans of his new team in Miami.

Things have gotten quite emotional for Bucks fans over the last several months, and rightfully so. But Giannis Antetokounmpo will always be synonymous with this franchise, and even though it might not feel like it, he did the right thing for the franchise.

Milwaukee has the bones of a fascinating rebuild that will help them balance their cap sheet and build a young, sustained, winning team for years to come while regaining some of the assets they tossed away while trying to keep contending around Giannis. It almost sounds like he's playing the long game, hoping the Bucks can build a team that's good enough for him to come home and contend with them one last time before he steps away from the game.

At the end of the day, Milwaukee will always love Giannis, and Giannis will always love Milwaukee. That means a lot more than it gets credit for in sports. Although the ending was ugly, Giannis has always done right by Milwaukee, and even while it might not feel like it, he might've done it once again by making the hardest decision of all and leaving before the Bucks leveraged their future even more than they already had.