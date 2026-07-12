Bucks vs. Heat suddenly feels like the NBA's next rivalry after Herro, Adebayo fight

Just when it seemed like the massive six-player, five-pick deal that sent Milwaukee Bucks franchise icon Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat was coming to an amicable conclusion — BAM! No, literally... Bam. Miami big man Bam Adebayo reportedly punched his former teammate, Tyler Herro, in front of his AAU team at a practice court in Las Vegas, stemming from some alleged leaked Instagram DMs. And just like that, we have the NBA's next rivalry.

Later that day, before the altercation was reported, Herro gave a live TV interview with Chris B. Haynes on the Amazon broadcast of Bucks vs. Heat in NBA Summer League. During that conversation, Herro praised the Miami Heat organization and shared a heartfelt message about how he understood the business side of the deal and felt it was a good opportunity for everyone involved.

The newest Milwaukee Bucks guard seemed to be in great spirits during the interview and afterward, hanging out courtside with a bunch of his teammates, both familiar and fresh, while supporting his hometown team. So ultimately, Herro seemed unbothered by the altercation, and just like he has throughout this process, appears to be far more at peace with the deal than not.

But that's not what we'll see on the court when the Bucks and Heat face off for the first time later this year, as Adebayo's punch not only gives Herro more motivation but also gives Milwaukee a villain to root against.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat is the best rivalry nobody asked for, and we have Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro to thank.

It was already going to be emotional watching these two teams face off this year. Between Giannis' homecoming to Milwaukee and Herro and Co.'s return to South Beach, it was always going to be appointment viewing. But now that there's a deeper level of disrespect going on between these two teams, we could see a young Bucks team really bring it against the veteran Heat.

For the Milwaukee Bucks, the coming season will be full of ups and downs. There's really no telling what the final win total will look like when the year comes to a close, because there is so much we, the players, and their coaches have to learn about this new-look lineup. But giving a young team a date to circle on the schedule and a reason to fight beyond the regular day-to-day of being an NBA team is always worth keeping an eye out for.

Those matchups were already going to feel deeply personal. These are teams full of players who know each other very well, both on and off the court. If the Herro/Bam story isn't a clear enough indication, these guys can really get under each other's skin with their comments and play.

They've already done their part off the court. Next, and more importantly, it'll be time for Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo to settle it on the court. And in times like these? It's anybody's game. 2026-27 NBA schedule release can't come soon enough.