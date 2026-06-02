Honestly, it feels like the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors are getting out of hand. Every day, someone else from outside of Milwaukee is adding a new wrinkle to a story that's been drawn out for more than a year. It's a stark reminder that what's happening online isn't always reflective of what's happening around us, as despite their recent struggles, the Bucks organization and its star player still seem reluctant to part ways.

Just recently, Giannis said the quiet part out loud. In an interview with James Dumoulin for The School of Hard Knocks at his (delicious) Greek restaurant in Milwaukee, Antetokounmpo told an abbreviated version of his life story and, in the process, reopened the door for a return to the franchise:

"2013, I got drafted. I came here in Milwaukee. I've been here for 13 years with the team and hopefully many more..."

Although it's one small nugget in a much larger conversation, this is far from the first time that Giannis has hinted that he wants to stay in Milwaukee. From his "Legends don't chase. They attract" post to telling reporters in January that his "plan is to be here for the rest of my career," the messaging has never changed from the man himself. If there's one thing we know about Giannis, it's that he tends to stand by his word.

Bucks and Giannis' reps are doing their due diligence in good faith to themselves and to Giannis.

What's going on behind closed doors is a vastly different story. Much of the reporting surrounding Antetokounmpo's trade conversations has been attributed to his 'camp,' which his brother Thanasis took quite personally on his podcast. Giannis keeps his inner circle tight, so unless there's an unexpected mole, the only other person in his camp who'd be privy to how he truly feels is his longtime agent, Alex Saratsis, whose responsibility it is to negotiate on Giannis' behalf.

Frankly, it makes sense for Saratsis to apply a bit of pressure to the Bucks' front office. Giannis has made it abundantly clear that his priority is to win, and if Milwaukee isn't able to assemble a contending roster, it's only fair for him to consider his options. All the while, the Bucks have exhausted every possible avenue to put competitive rosters around their star player, even when it meant taking big risks.

More so than anything, the trade for Damian Lillard was an investment in Giannis. It was an attempt to pair him with another star player and revamp into a new-look title contender on the fly. No one expected the horrible injury luck that followed the short-lived duo. At the same time, the wheels fell off the veteran core of the 2021 title run, and without draft assets to replace them, GM Jon Horst was left taking fliers on veteran minimum players and journeymen seeking a home.

There are some huge success stories along the way, but for every Ryan Rollins breakout campaign, there were also a few Jae Crowder trades, so to speak. Nothing personal to Jae, but he never panned out for Milwaukee, and those five second-round picks would really come in handy about now.

With the team's ability to compete in question, it's only natural that the basketball world would descend into the Giannis trade machine. Every basketball fan outside of Milwaukee and Greece has envisioned having the Greek Freak on their favorite team at one point or another, and guess what? So have other NBA owners and general managers.

Now that the Bucks finally have access to some more draft capital this summer, it begs the question: are they prepared to go all-in one more time? Unless Giannis decides it's time to leave, the Bucks seem interested in offering him a contract extension and continuing to build upon the young core they established this season.

This was the Bucks' first time missing the Playoffs in a decade, which gave the basketball world pause. Everyone involved — Giannis, Saratsis, Horst, and GMs throughout the NBA — has a responsibility to themselves to consider the situation and whether a trade would make sense.

What the basketball world probably isn't ready for is the very real possibility that Giannis and the Bucks decide it's in their best interest to give this historic career a storybook ending in Milwaukee.

Giannis seems unbothered by the drama, which means the Bucks have a good shot at extending their franchise star.

For Giannis, Milwaukee is more than the name of a city on the front of his jersey. It's his home.

If you've kept up with his social media feeds since the season ended, you'd notice that no matter where he goes — whether it be Greece, the Champions League Final, or hanging out with The Rock — he always returns to Milwaukee, because it's where he planted his roots. From the zoo to the lakefront, volunteering at the Victory Garden Initiative to training in the boxing ring, Giannis has been all over Milwaukee with his family since the season ended, which is a rare opportunity for him considering he's usually competing in the Playoffs this time of year.

He's told us every step of the way that more than anything else, family comes first, and Milwaukee became deeply entwined in his family's story. He cultivated his marriage here. All four of his children were born here. His parents immigrated here. His father is buried here. His brothers have built homes here as well. And we know all this because Giannis has told us himself, but this underlying truth that Giannis' bond with Milwaukee is deeper than basketball has been drowned out by the national conversation.

This is almost certainly why the 'will they, won't they' chatter has become so emotional for both sides. As ownership and the front office come to terms with the severe limitations of building with a late-career superstar in the Second Apron era, Giannis has to face his basketball mortality. There's a good chance this will be the last major extension of his NBA career, and he wants to make sure he can play out the rest of his days competing for championships.

But there's no guarantee Giannis wins another title if he leaves Milwaukee. When the Knicks or Spurs claim the Larry O'Brien Trophy, we'll have our eighth different champion in eight years, setting a new league record. No one is going back-to-back these days with an endless wave of factors limiting their chances. Injuries are proving to be the leader of the pack, as the Bucks can attest, but far more than health has to go right to even make the Conference Finals.

In a league with so few certainties, one thing that Giannis and the Bucks can control is whether they allow outside factors to cloud their view of the ultimate goal: capitalizing on the rest of the Greek Freak's prime and positioning him to spend his career with the franchise that drafted him.

There is hope yet, because it's much deeper than basketball, and it always will be.