Garrett Mitchell reaches a milestone that Brewers fans only could've dreamed of

Most fans agree that the worst part of sports is when a player you've invested in suffers an injury, and the Milwaukee Brewers fandom knows this pain all too well. But when a player can break through the injury-prone label and uphold a level of sustained success, it brings a level of joy and relief that you can only get from being a sports fan. That's been the experience of Brewers fans, waiting for center fielder Garrett Mitchell to finally put together a healthy season, as he did in 2026.

The 28-year-old UCLA alum played in 141 games over his first four years in the majors, battling through injuries to his fingers, oblique, shoulder, and knee. Now, in his fifth year as a pro, Mitchell has matched that number with 141 games played, according to Mike Vassallo of Brewers PR.

Mitchell has 118 hits, 65 RBIs and 11 home runs on the season while batting a .263 average with a .777 OPS. His advanced metrics are through the roof, per Baseball Savant, where he ranks in the 89th percentile for baserunning run value, 90th percentile for arm strength, 97th percentile for average exit velocity and 98th percentile for bat speed.

What do those numbers tell us? Mitchell is a power bat just waiting for his opportunity to pop while adding true value to an elite defense in Milwaukee. With the Brewers on the cusp of a vital playoff run, having a healthy Garrett Mitchell is a game-changer for a team that badly needs his help.

Brewers fans are vindicated by Garrett Mitchell's first healthy season in Milwaukee.

This is the version of Garrett Mitchell that Brewers fans have been hoping to see since he showed flashes in his 28-game rookie season in 2022. To make matters all the more interesting, this doesn't even seem like the best version we might see. While he's setting career-best marks in raw counting numbers, this isn't even Mitchell's best stretch run from a statistical perspective, with Mitchell posting higher OPS numbers in 2022 and 2024.

All season long, manager Pat Murphy has praised Mitchell for his work ethic and dedication to the team. This is someone who could've given up after all those freak injuries and re-aggravations kept him from playing the game he loves, but he kept his head down, worked, and maintained a team-first approach during those trying times.

He's similarly well-regarded by the Brewers fandom, which seems to embrace Mitchell despite his injury woes and sees the vision for just how impactful a player he can be from center field when he stays healthy. Mitchell wasn't able to offer his services in the postseason last year and played just two playoff games as a pro, back in 2024.

With his health seemingly intact and his motivation through the roof, we could see a different version of Garrett Mitchell when the Brewers' postseason kicks into high gear this October.