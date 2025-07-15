Former Packers WR Still Without a Job Entering Training Camp

The Green Bay Packers are one of several teams that will open training camp this week as they prepare for the 2025 season. Rookies will report to camp first on Friday, followed by the vets on July 22.

There’s a lot of intrigue surrounding training camp this summer as the Packers have a roster that can make a deep playoff run. Starting quarterback Jordan Love is going into his third season as the full-time starter, with an offense that’s littered with playmakers.

Speaking of playmakers, Packers fans cannot wait to see rookies Matthew Golden and Savion Williams, who could have notable roles in the offense. Green Bay is one of the few teams in the league that is loaded at wide receiver, so there could be some tough cuts at the bottom of the depth chart.

Ex-Packers WR Amari Rodgers Available in Free Agency After Playing in UFL

Meanwhile, several former Packers are still sitting in free agency, hoping to get signed and have that chance to compete for a roster spot. Most Green Bay fans know that Jamaal Williams and Za’Darius Smith are still available in free agency.

However, ex-Packers wide receiver Amari Rodgers is among that group, despite most recently playing in the UFL.

Rodgers began his professional football career in Green Bay when the Packers took him in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft. The 5-foot-9 wide receiver appeared in 26 games across his first two years with the Pack before they cut him on November 15, 2022.

During his short tenure in Green Bay, the former Clemson standout failed to make a noticeable impact on offense or special teams, posting eight receptions (16 targets) for 95 yards. Rodgers bounced around the NFL, spending time with the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts, until deciding to take his talents to spring football.

The former Packers wide receiver was given a perfect opportunity to continue his career in the UFL, where he could find his way back to the NFL while further developing his skills.

He didn’t put up gaudy numbers with the Birmingham Stallions, but became one of their more reliable pass-catching threats over the last two years. This past season, Rodgers had 14 recs for 175 yards and two scores. In his first season, the ex-Packers wideout had 14 receptions for 165 yards and two touchdowns.

Touchdown Amari Rodgers! 🐎@arodgers_3 holds on for the catch and keeps both feet in for an impressive @USFLStallions touchdown! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/rwPlN5Hvvw — United Football League (@TheUFL) May 19, 2024

The Stallions also used Rodgers on punt and kick returns, which opens up another avenue for him to get back to the NFL.

Thus far, the former third-round pick hasn’t received any interest, but who knows, he might get a call over the next few weeks. He’s been playing ball and has the tape, which is more than some other fringe guys looking to get back into the league.

