Packers Pass Catcher Is a Hidden Treasure Waiting to Be Unearthed

Considering how much excitement is around Green Bay Packers rookie receiver Matthew Golden, expectations are already high. Still, it is shocking that the league allowed the speedy pass catcher to fall all the way to one of the most promising young franchises. Golden is exactly what quarterback Jordan Love needs to take a step forward. Having a receiver who is going to relentlessly put pressure on the opposing secondary isn't a skill set the Packers have been able to offer Love since he has taken over as the starter. While there is talent at the position, there isn't the consistency that Golden is going to bring.

This isn't a shot at Green Bay's current options, but the reality of what has been an inconsistent group. Golden's presence is going to help by stretching the field and helping open up opportunities for the team's remaining options. The only concern for the rookie is going to be how he will be able to absorb punishment at the next level.

Packers' Rookie Matthew Golden Remains an Underrated Addition

Golden's small frame is seemingly the only reason the Packers had a chance to add a new weapon for Love. It is a legitimate concern when you look at how Golden plays the position and consider the intensity at the next level. However, if the receiver can choose his spots to fight for yardage the Packers added a piece that will waste little time establishing himself as a star at the next level.

The pass catcher's elite speed is going to give Love a chance to consistently air out the football and take the step forward that was expected a season ago. It isn't only going to be Golden taking a step forward into stardom, but his quarterback as well. The duo fits perfectly together and has left every reason to believe the Packers are going to become a surprise contender in the division based on the step forward the offense will take.

No question, if Golden can stay healthy, the receiver is going to waste very little time establishing himself among the league's most exciting and impactful rookies.

