Former Packers Corner Cut Just 6 Weeks After Signing With New Team

The NFL offseason has hit its stride in recent weeks, and the action has continued to amp up with the league-wide rookie minicamps. The Green Bay Packers held their annual minicamp over the weekend, leaving the team to focus on this year's organized team activities (OTAs), which begin on Tuesday, May 27.

With three weeks to kill before the offseason's next phase, now is the perfect time to see what former Packers players are up to this spring. While some ex-Green Bay veterans will be given chances throughout OTAs and training camp to impress their new teams, one of those vets was just kicked to the curb before his tenure even started.

Chiefs Cut Former Packers CB Robert Rochell Before OTAs Begin

On Monday night, Chiefs Digest's Matt Derrick reported that the Kansas City Chiefs have released former Packers cornerback Robert Rochell. The ex-2021 fourth-rounder only signed with the Chiefs on March 21, per NFL insider Adam Schefter, meaning his Kansas City run is over in less than two months.

Chiefs released CB Robert Rochell, per the team’s Web site. That frees up a roster spot, could be used on a tryout player from minicamp or a veteran free agent. — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) May 6, 2025

Rochell, 27, began his career with the Los Angeles Rams, playing two seasons in the City of Angels before being released ahead of the 2023 season. He spent a few weeks on the Seattle Seahawks and Carolina Panthers' practice squads that season before signing with the Packers in October.

After making his way to Green Bay, Rochell suited up for 20 games with the Packers. The former Central Arkansas product was limited to a special teams role throughout that time, tallying six solo tackles and a fumble recovery. His year-to-year performances varied too much, though, as he tallied special teams grades of 70.1 and 43.9 in 2023 and 2024, respectively, on Pro Football Focus.

Even though Rochell's quick release is somewhat surprising, the Chiefs didn't do it without cause. Almost right after the ex-Packers CB was cut, Derrick also reported that Kansas City was signed undrafted Carson-Newman safety Major Williams, who impressed the team's staff during their rookie minicamp to warrant a deal.

For now, it remains to be seen if Rochell will find a playing opportunity before OTAs begin around the NFL. The Packers didn't want to re-sign him and now the Chiefs sent him packing in a flash, which could raise flags in the eyes of potential suitors, meaning Rochell might have to work even harder for his next chance.

More Green Bay Packers News & Rumors: