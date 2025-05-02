​​Failed Packers WR Suddenly Practicing With NFC Rival

Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Malik Knowles is looking to latch on with a new team ahead of the 2025 season. Knowles has reportedly joined the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles for rookie minicamp (h/t Jimmy Kempski of the Philly Voice).

Eagles rookie camp roster: pic.twitter.com/IURE6z3iLB — Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) May 2, 2025

As you can imagine, Packers fans don't have much of a warm spot for the Eagles, who beat Green Bay in the regular season and playoffs.

Green Bay signed the former Kansas State wide receiver to the practice squad in mid-October last season after getting released by the Minnesota Vikings. However, Knowles didn’t last long with the Packers, who cut him on November 30, 2024.

Knowles went undrafted following the 2023 NFL Draft, which led to him being signed by the Vikings. However, the 6-foot-2 wide receiver was waived in July of that year and then placed on the non-football injury list.

After being placed on the NFI list and missing his rookie season in 2023, Knowles was looking for his second shot with the Vikings. However, Minnesota ultimately parted ways with Knowles, waiving him with an injury designation.

Therefore, the former Kansas State playmaker is looking to play in his first NFL regular-season game after a solid five-year collegiate career. Knowles had 2,307 scrimmage yards and 18 total touchdowns.

He was also a playmaker in the special teams department at Kansas State, with a 27.7 yards per kick return average and three touchdowns. Knowles’ best year on kick return duty was in 2021, when he had a 33.1 yards per kick return average (best in the Big 12) and two TDs.

That said, the former Packers wide receiver will try to put on a show over the next three days with the Eagles as he tries to impress their coaching staff and get invited to come back for training camp.

