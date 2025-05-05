New Packers QB May Be Coming for Veteran's Job After Camp Showing

The Green Bay Packers had a lot of work to do this offseason in order to take the next step to compete with the truly elite teams in the NFC. It's clear that there is a strong foundation here, yet improvements still need to be made.

Finding a legitimate top wideout was the top priority, as much as Christian Watson may potentially disagree, and drafting Matthew Golden was a great start. That said, the Packers also need to ensure that they have proper structure within the quarterback depth chart.

An intriguing rookie signal-caller has been turning heads at rookie minicamp, and Sean Clifford may have legitimate competition at the third spot.

Elgersma’s arm is in fact live. Can confirm. Wouldn’t be surprised if they liked him enough to be the #4 QB in camp. He’s set to have another tryout with the Bills next week and was just taken in the CFL draft 18th overall by Winnipeg. — Andy Herman (@AndyHermanNFL) May 3, 2025

Rookie Packers QB Taylor Elgersma Making Noise at Minicamp

Rookie quarterback Taylor Elgersma, who was also selected in the second round (No. 18 overall) of the Canadian Football League Draft, received rave reviews for his performance early.

In a note by Packers insider Andy Herman, Elgersma has impressed. He'll try out with the Buffalo Bills next week and could join the Winnipeg Jets, though there's still an opportunity to break training camp in Green Bay and stick around.

Last season, Elgersma completed 73.8% of his passes for 4,252 yards, 35 TDs, and 11 interceptions. This is a quality player with an exciting arm, and he deserves consideration, considering the limited upside of Clifford's projection. It'd be a disaster if Elgersma ever had to actually play, since it'd require both Jordan Love and Malik Willis being unavailable, but it's good to prepare for potential contingencies.

In all likelihood, Elgersma won't win the job and will go for another opportunity. Clifford is established and has experience with the organization, so the Canadian star is facing an uphill battle. Regardless, this start should at least make head coach Matt LaFleur think long and hard about who will be his emergency quarterback.

If Elgersma can keep this up, it'll be an interesting summer for the position group.

