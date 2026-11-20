One of the biggest questions circling the minds of Brewers fans is: "Where does our No. 1 prospect, Jesús Made, factor into this team going forward?" Even if Milwaukee doesn't have that answer yet, it appears another former No. 1 prospect who can relate to Made already has the recipe for success.

During a segment on MLB TV about the Brewers' next steps following Jake Bauers' and Dustin May's departures, former World Series champion and All-Star Cliff Floyd was asked how Jesús Made fits into the puzzle for Milwaukee moving forward. His comments were quite revealing:

"You work him in slowly, you know? And I've seen this. I've been a No. 1 prospect myself. I had to wait. I was in a situation where I talked to Ryan Howard before he got a chance in Philly. Jim Thome was in his way. So this has happened before. He's not the first [and] he won't be the last, as far as understanding that, you know what? You might have to be at the stop sign a little longer than you want. It's unfortunate. That's how the game plays out."

Floyd also suggested that Milwaukee should try to maintain continuity and not "mess with something that's not broken." He praised shortstop and third baseman Joey Ortiz for his excellent glove work and strong closing stretch in the regular season, while also mentioning that Cooper Pratt is giving them exactly what they needed at shortstop.

It's probably not the answer that Made wants, nor the answer Brewers fans were looking for, but Floyd is also probably right in his assessment.

The Milwaukee Brewers should not try to force Jesús Made into the lineup if there's no real reason to.

Don't get me wrong — the Brewers need to find a spot for Jesús Made at some point, but he's only 19. He performed quite nicely in AA, batting .271 with 91 RBIs, 14 home runs, 37 stolen bases, and a .344 on-base percentage in 491 at-bats. For as productive as he was offensively, he remains similarly impressive on defense, with his speed and hand-eye coordination on full display.

Even so, the Brewers simply do not have a clean entry point for Made at the moment. He exclusively played shortstop last season, but Pratt isn't going anywhere soon after his epic World Series performance. Ortiz and another excellent World Series performer, David Hamilton, are also probably safe within their roles, and while first base remains a question mark, Made doesn't seem ready for that responsibility. As for second base, we all know how much Brice Turang means to the Brewers.

So Made will probably need to keep working his way up the minor league ladder until the right opportunity arises. That could be as soon as next season, if there are any injury concerns or something unforeseen comes to fruition. However, as Floyd said, this isn't the first time a young player's path to the majors was held up by the players in front of him, and this remains a great opportunity for Made to keep developing his skills.

Eventually, Made will be front and center for the Brewers, showing off all the talent we knew he would, with the refined technical execution to make a splash for a team that's hopefully building a dynastic legacy on top of this year's World Series victory.