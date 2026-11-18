The cost of winning a World Series, or any professional sports championship, for that matter, is that everyone suddenly becomes far more expensive to keep. It's the tax of competing at the highest level and giving a national platform to your players and personnel. We've already seen first baseman Jake Bauers depart for Boston, and Cam Castro, the Milwaukee Brewers' former SVP of Player Development and Performance, take a new job in Houston. Next in line was righty pitcher Dustin May, who just got a massive payday of his own.

According to ESPN's Jesse Rogers, the 29-year-old is heading to the Chicago White Sox on a three-year, $52.5M contract. He's coming off a season in which he started a career-high 31 games between the Cardinals and Brewers, with a 5.65 ERA in his 10 regular-season games for Milwaukee. That was even worse in the playoffs, where he posted a 5.73 ERA in 11 innings.

The tough part of this is not even that the Brewers lost May. They likely already have an answer for how to replace him within the building, or as part of their extensive farm system. What's tough to swallow for some Brewers fans is that they gave up two minor league outfield prospects, Alexander Frias and Josiah Ragsdale, to get him.

With that said, May didn't even turn out to be the best pitcher the Brewers acquired in the deal he headlined, as JoJo Romero turned in eight crucial innings for Milwaukee on the playoff run, so they made the right decision by letting May walk to give themselves more flexibility moving forward.

Dustin May failed to impress in his Milwaukee Bucks tenure, so they were wise to let him walk at that price.

The deal for May was largely an upside swing on a player who showed some real promise early in his career. However, May still hasn't been able to put those tools together after major injury problems and health scares compromised a portion of his career. To bounce back and earn a contract like this heading into the season in which he turns 30 is a feat that deserves to be celebrated. But for Milwaukee, that's not a contract that makes sense at all.

This Brewers team is comprised of too many fascinating young players who will be due for large paydays to tie up their funds in an ageing pitcher who played rather poorly for them. If anything, Milwaukee should turn its attention to getting JoJo Romero back under contract to build on his strong performance in the postseason.

The bill will come due for all the amazing players the Brewers have miraculously compiled under team-friendly contracts, and many of those contracts will come to the forefront around the same time. If they tied their money up in May, it would've shot them in the foot for future transactions and limited their ability to maintain the core of this championship roster. With that in mind, letting May walk at the number he earned was a smart business move that will serve them well, even if they need to find a replacement somewhere along the way.