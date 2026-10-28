Cooper Pratt's World Series breakout validates Brewers' confidence in their rookie

If you weren't already on board the Cooper Pratt hype train, it's time to buy your ticket and join the ride. The 22-year-old Milwaukee Brewers shortstop's first postseason run has been a mixed bag with plenty of good and a few glaring rookie moments to balance the scales, but none of that matters compared with his four-hit, home-run-hitting World Series Game Four onslaught in Tampa Bay.

POV FROM AMFAM FIELD: COOPER PRATT’S 1ST POSTSEASON HOME RUN GIVES THE BREWERS A LEAD IN THE 12TH INNING OF THE WORLD SERIES!!! #WorldSeries #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/eqSACfQDHp — Dylan Hunter Carter (@DylanHCarter) October 28, 2026

For a brief moment, it appeared that Pratt had hit the World Series-winning home run at the top of the 12th inning to give the Brewers their first lead of the game in extra innings. However, reliever Shane Drohan's meltdown and a few mistakes by the Brewers' defense shifted the tide of the game entirely.

That, however, should not detract from the mastery of Pratt's performance. After lining out in his first at-bat, Pratt contributed a double, two singles, and a 396-foot home run in his next four at-bats, making him the youngest player in MLB history to log four hits and a homer in the World Series. He also became the second player in World Series history, and the first since Carlton Fisk in 1975, to hit a go-ahead homer in the 12th inning or later of a World Series clinching game.

Although the moment would be remembered a little bit differently if the Brewers had actually won the game, it shouldn't overshadow the fact that Cooper Pratt is emerging as one of the most exciting young players in the sport before our eyes.

Cooper Pratt is growing up to be one of the best young shortstops in the MLB during the Brewers' World Series run.

In his first 74 regular-season games as a major leaguer, Pratt batted .281 for a 1.7 WAR with 64 hits, 34 RBIs, and 19 stolen bases. Although he didn't play enough to qualify for the full suite of Baseball Savant rankings, he did finish in the 77th percentile for arm strength and the 88th percentile for sprint speed for the season.

Pratt has risen to the occasion in the postseason, raising his batting average to .333 with a .828 OPS, logging 15 hits, six runs, five RBIs, two walks, two stolen bases, and finally, a home run in the World Series, when his team needed him most.

Manager Pat Murphy has put a ton of confidence behind the rookie this season, letting him play through his mistakes and using them as learning opportunities. Pratt probably wouldn't have been allowed to stay in the game had he not responded to every one of his mistakes with an awe-inspiring play or relentless effort, matching the identity of this up-and-coming Brewers team at every turn.

Cooper Pratt is a name that casual baseball fans probably wouldn't have known before this postseason, but after his legendary Game Four performance, he'll be very difficult to forget. And he's only just getting started.