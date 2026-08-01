Jesús Made should be untouchable for the Brewers at the MLB Trade Deadline

It's not conjecture when you hear that the Milwaukee Brewers have one of, if not the best farm system in baseball. They quite literally have one of the deepest rosters of fascinating young talent in the MLB, headlined by the No. 1 prospect in the sport, 19-year-old Jesús Made. Naturally, that'd make the Brewers the team that everyone wants to deal with at the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline, but it's not as simple as it seems.

If the rumors are true that Milwaukee is big game hunting at the deadline, it's more than likely that teams are asking for their best young players in return. But if Matt Arnold is going to stick with the philosophy that made him one of the best young executives in baseball, he needs to make some additions to the roster without giving up his future, and Made is a big part of that.

Made has been rising in the minor leagues since signing directly with the club out of the Dominican Republic in 2024, and the fruits of his labor are paying off. The 6-foot-1 infielder is batting .287 for 104 hits, 74 RBI, and 12 home runs on the season. He caught fire on Friday night, going five-for-five, including a grand slam and another home run for a total of seven RBI.

So while teams like Detroit and San Diego gauge the market and try to stir up bidding wars for their star pitchers, Milwaukee cannot get caught in the trap of giving up their elite prospect before he ever gets a chance to try it for them in the majors.

It's too soon for the Milwaukee Brewers to end their Jesús Made experiment.

If his performance in Double-A is any indication of where he's headed as a player, Jesús Made could wind up being a very special player for the Brewers. It's better to take a chance on building something homegrown and sustainable with a player Milwaukee brought to the league than to throw that opportunity away at the first opportunity.

Unless an under-the-radar superstar is lingering on the MLB trade market, the only player it'd even be worth considering trading Made for is Tarik Skubal. And if so, they'd need to have some level of confidence that he would re-sign with the team. Otherwise, Milwaukee would be giving up the No. 1-ranked prospect in the minor leagues for a two-month rental.

Made showcases a level of poise and control of the game that's rare to find in someone so young. If the Brewers can continue to develop that and help him adjust to the learning curve of the major leagues, he'll be a staple of their rotation for years to come. All they need to do is be patient until that time comes.