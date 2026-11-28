If there's one person you cannot blame for the Packers sitting at the bottom of the NFC North standings, it's standout safety Evan Williams. The 25-year-old is the No. 1-ranked safety in the world by PFF grading (90.9), with the second-most snaps logged of any player at his position this year. He has been a lynchpin of what's arguably been the best secondary in the NFL this season, so it must be frustrating to see his efforts go to waste with Green Bay outside of the NFC playoff picture.

With Wednesday night's loss to the Rams, the Packers were leapfrogged to the ninth overall seed in the conference. They've been on the playoff bubble for most of the season, but after two straight losses with only six games left on the slate, the margin for error is paper-thin. That's probably why Williams is taking it upon himself to make sure his Packers teammates are holding themselves accountable during the week so that it pays off on Sundays.

After the Thanksgiving Eve loss, Williams made the following comments to reporters about how his team needs to operate for the rest of this year:



"I feel like it just starts with everybody taking their own accountability, looking in the mirror, and then just finding ways to get better and doing it intentionally in practice," he said. "If you're taking practice off and taking reps off thinking stuff is sweet, you're going to get results like you did today."

Evan Williams is stepping up as the vocal leader the Green Bay Packers need in their playoff hunt.

Only three seasons into his young career, the All-Pro candidate is taking leadership into his own hands when the team needs it most. What many Packers fans might wonder, based on the tone and content of the comment, is whether Williams believes some of his teammates are not taking practice and preparation seriously enough this season.

If that's the case, it all falls back on the shoulders of head coach Matt LaFleur, whose job it is, among many other things, to make sure the players and engaged, prepared, and focused on their task. Neither LaFleur nor Williams can control the actions of another man outright, but they are meant to hold others accountable as leaders of this team.

However, the Packers have also been on the wrong side of some bad breaks, between 50/50 calls, injuries, and a rough schedule, putting a thorn in their side. Maybe that's all it comes down to. Regardless, hearing Williams step up as a vocal leader is one of the best next steps for his growth as a face of the franchise in Green Bay. This is only the start.