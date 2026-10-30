Evan Williams is emerging as one of the best safeties in the NFL when the Packers need him most

Although his running mate, Xavier McKinney, tends to get the headlines in Green Bay, it's actually third-year breakout star Evan Williams who is emerging as one of the best individual performers at his position. The 25-year-old former Oregon and Fresno State star solidified his role as a starter in his second season as a pro and has used the first eight games of this Packers season to catapult his name to the top of the 'Best Safeties' list across the NFL.

Through eight games, including the Packers' Thursday Night beatdown of Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers, Williams has tallied 44 solo tackles en route to 71 combined tackles, along with six pass deflections, four quarterback hits, two interceptions, two tackles for loss, and a fumble recovery. That doesn't even account for how impactful he's been in coverage alone, blanketing receivers and saving long plays that break through the Packers' front line.

He's passed the eye test and has the counting stats to match, but now the advanced analytics are pointing in this direction, too. Of the 94 players qualified for PFF's rankings at the safety position, Evan William is currently ranked as the No. 1 safety in the entire NFL, surpassing the likes of former All-Pros and Pro-Bowlers such as Seattle's Julian Love, Atlanta's Jessie Bates, Baltimore's Kyle Hamilton, and New York's Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Green Bay has seen this growth trajectory from Williams since the Packers selected him in the fourth round of the 2024 Draft, but the national public now gets to better understand what he's capable of.

Evan Williams is transforming the trajectory of the Green Bay Packers defense for the better this season.

Defensive Coordinator Jonathan Gannon has made a significant impact on the outlook and togetherness of this Packers defense since assuming the role early this year, and Williams is one of the best examples of that influence. Following the win vs. Carolina, Williams told reporters like WDUZ's Marques Eversoll that "he trusts us to win, and when you feel that type of trust from a coordinator going into a game, it allows you to play free."

That's exactly what Williams' play has projected so far this season — a feeling of "playing free, playing fast, and letting instincts take over" is how you get the best results out of a young player who's finding ways to stand out among a crowded field of elite talent on this Packers defense.

As a result, quarterbacks are posting a dreadful 44.7 passer rating when targeting him in coverage, which is the mark of an elite rising talent who's becoming one of the most exciting players to watch on a roster full of them in Green Bay.