While the NFL didn't do the Green Bay Packers any favors by having them practice during their bye week, Matt LaFleur's team looked unprepared in this one. They hit the ground running before the injury bug showed its ugly face, but it wasn't a good performance overall.

Once again, Brian Gutekunst's terrible decision-making for this roster exposed the team's most glaring needs. At this point, unfortunately, there's nothing they can do to fix what's clearly been broken since training camp.

Ultimately, it's hard to feel happy about anything that happened in the 13-26 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, but there's always a silver lining. Considering that, let's talk about the winners and losers from this ugly game.

Winners and losers from the Packers' tough loss to the Rams

Winner: Micah Parsons

All eyes were on Micah Parsons as he made his season debut, and he didn't disappoint. The Packers kept him on a short leash, as expected, but he didn't seem to miss a single beat from the second he set foot on the gridiron.

Parsons made an immediate impact by keeping Matthew Stafford on his toes with four hurries, one tackle for loss, one quarterback hit, and even one sack. Clearly, playing the long game and being patient worked out for him.

Winner: Ty'Ron Hopper

Ty'Ron Hopper's breakout season continues. He's emerged as one of the most important pieces in Jonathan Gannon's defense, and he's one of the few guys who actually came to play until the final whistle tonight.

Hopper read Stafford like a book to secure his third interception of the season, anticipating Tyler Higbee for the biggest defensive play the Packers had all night. He finished the game with nine total tackles and one pass breakup.

Loser: Jordan Love

Jordan Love could've finished this game with four or five interceptions. He caught multiple lucky breaks in this one, and while it's hard to blame him when he doesn't have anyone to throw the ball to, this was still an ugly performance.

Love may have to kiss his MVP case goodbye after this game. He showed concerning signs of regression, making poor decisions and completing just 17 of 29 passes for 198 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.

Loser: Kevin Zeitler

Kevin Zeitler finally had an opportunity to play and start after weeks of being a healthy scratch or barely taking the field. He was looking the part early on in the game, but unfortunately, he couldn't be out there for long.

The veteran right guard suffered an ankle injury and wasn't able to return, forcing the Packers' hand to turn to the ever-struggling Aaron Banks. It's like the team just can't shake off one of their worst signings in recent history.

Loser: Christian Watson

It seemed that Christian Watson was about to go off in this one, but once again, the football gods had different plans. He left briefly before returning to put up four receptions for 65 yards and a touchdown, but he left again with a concussion.

The Packers' passing game went dead on arrival as soon as Watson left the field. He had been excellent regardless of the coverage, hauling in every single one of his targets and man-handling his way down the field.

Loser: Matthew Golden

Matthew Golden looks like a superstar when everything is going the Packers' way, but he struggles mightily when he actually has to show up and be the man. That was especially the case after Watson left with an injury.

The former first-round pick was mostly a decoy early on, helping Watson steal the spotlight. Then, he finished the game with just one reception for 35 yards despite drawing five targets, several of which were catchable.

Loser: Tucker Kraft

Tucker Kraft's season from hell goes on. The star tight end continues to struggle, and he doesn't look anything like the superstar in the making he was before his season-ending ACL injury he suffered in 2025.

Not only did he have just three receptions on five targets for 24 yards, but he also lost a costly fumble in this one. He's not the YAC specialist and chain-moving force of old, and he's clearly in his own head right now.