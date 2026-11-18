

The Green Bay Packers still have every reason to believe in the season ahead despite the ugly 30-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Hard to imagine a bigger gut punch than the one offered by a franchise that prior to adding Kirk Cousins, appeared to be fading and incapable of offering enough offense to be a real threat. Sunday proved this wrong and left so many fans wondering exactly how high Green Bay's ceiling might be.

One ugly loss isn't enough reason to panic with the larger sample size still showing clear Super Bowl potential. With this in mind, let's look at reasons why last week's loss was the outlier and there shouldn't be any level of panic moving forward.

1. Jordan Love is playing like a top-five quarterback

Love isn't being given enough credit for what exactly he has accomplished in the 2026 season thus far. The quarterback is playing at the highest level of his career and doing so with a leaky offensive line and no running gameto speak of. Christian Watson and Matthew Golden have both taken huge leaps and the quarterback deserves credit for this.

No question, there simply is no way around how impressive Love has played and last week didn't change this. It was simply a byproduct of a quarterback that didn't have enough time in the pocket and was running for his life from start to finish. Having one of the league's best quarterbacks very much leaves Green Bay in the NFC picture.

2. Only Minnesota has Green Bay's number

The defense of Brian Flores is built to take advantage of the weakest part of the Green Bay roster. Not being able to counter with the run game to withstand the blitz might seem simple, but there isn't a single team in the league running a defense in the style of Flores and getting such elite results. No question, the Packers are built to play with the conference contenders with Minnesota being the lone exception based on what we saw in this year's matchups.

With that said, there is little reason for fear as the Packers don't have the Vikings on the schedule untill next season and have proven they are more than capable of beating talented teams with one frustrating exception.

3. Green Bay still has clear path to postseason

The Packers need to take care of the Los Angeles Rams on Thanksgiving Eve and take care of business the rest of the way and there simply is no doubting a team that prior to the loss against Minnesota was being put in the conversation as a Super Bowl contender. This is still where the Packers belong with one rough game not changing this fact.

Green Bay's schedule has plenty of NFC playoff implications and reason to believe they are still well in control of their own destiny. As easy as it would be to panic after the ugly loss there simply is no way around that this team has already proven capable of surviving a rough week as well as having the talent to hang with any of the rest of the NFC's top contenders.