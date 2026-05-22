Packers' most overlooked defensive star set to explode in 2026

A lot has been said of the Green Bay Packers' secondary, and rightfully so. Their cornerbacks have been arguably the weakest link on the defense since Jaire Alexander left, and that's still a bit of a concern entering this season.

However, not all of their defensive backs are looking to prove themselves. If anything, they have one of the strongest safety rooms in the league. And while Xavier McKinney gets most of the credit, Evan Williams has also emerged as a force to be reckoned with.

That's why it was nice to see that he's finally getting the recognition he deserves. In his latest column, Bleacher Report analyst Brent Sobleski chose the Packers' young safety as the team's best-kept secret ahead of the season.

Evan Williams is the Packers' most overlooked rising star.

"With Javon Bullard primarily working the slot, Williams flashed as a rookie. He emerged as a full-time starter in 2025 and stuffed the stat sheet with 100 total tackles, five defended passes and four interceptions," Sobleski wrote. "Fellow safety Xavier McKinney has been a first- and second-team All-Pro over the last two seasons. Williams is more of the glue guy between the two."

While it's still early in his career, the first returns have been more than promising. He's already outplayed his draft stock as a ball-hawking hybrid safety who can make an impact as an additional linebacker in the box or drop into coverage with the same smoothness.

He's got great recognition in zone coverage and is rarely caught out of position. His speed and athleticism help him recover on the few occasions he's beaten. Also, he's improved his technique after struggling with missed tackles in college, though that's still a bit of a concern.

Pro Football Focus gave him an 82.1 run defense grade last season, which ranked 11th among 98 strong safeties. He logged 23 run stops, the 16th-most in the position, all while breaking up one pass and picking off three. He's an every-down type of guy who can handle whatever is asked of him, and that type of positional versatility allows him to stay on the field, regardless of the situation.

The Packers' new defense will be one of the biggest talking points in Wisconsin. With Jonathan Gannon taking the reins from Jeff Hafley, the glue guys will be crucial to make it a smooth transition. And with another 100+ tackle season, it will certainly be a surprise if Williams is snubbed from the Pro Bowl again in 2026.