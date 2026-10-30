5 winners (and 1 big loser) from the Packers' dominant win over Panthers

The Green Bay Packers needed some home cooking to bounce back from a disappointing setback against the Detroit Lions. They gave local fans more reasons to celebrate after the Milwaukee Brewers' World Series title.

Matt LaFleur's team overcame a turnover on the very first play of the game. The defense held its own, didn't break, and the offense marched down the field with Jordan Love playing one of his best games of the season.

Ultimately, the Packers came out on top with a 27-19 win that should've been more lopsided. It was a well-rounded effort, with nearly all players doing their jobs to get the W. Considering that, let's talk winners and losers from this game.

5 winners and just one loser from the Packers' TNF win over the Panthers

Winner: Brenton Cox Jr.

Brenton Cox Jr. had his best game of the season, making the most of the Panthers' shaky defense to keep Bryce Young under duress from start to finish. He had two tackles, including one for loss, one sack, two quarterback hits, six total pressures, and a couple of run stops.

Cox Jr. often goes overlooked in the Packers' crowded defense, but he really stepped up in this one. While he allowed one reception on as many targets, it went for just five yards before he killed the play in the spot. This pass rush is scary, and Micah Parsons is coming.

Winner: Christian Watson

Christian Watson made some big plays early in the game before surviving a major scare. He left the game in an ambulance after a collision on a 53-yard gain, only to return late in the third quarter to pick up where he left off.

Watching the injury-prone wide receiver get back on the field was a huge win in itself, but his production was also stellar. He finished the game with eight catches on 10 targets for 113 yards, and he could've easily flirted with 150 if it weren't for the injury.

Winner: Ty'Ron Hopper

Ty'Ron Hopper played like a man on a mission in this one. He was in Bryce Young's face on every dropback, nearly sacking him early in the game after easily penetrating the offensive line on a blitz. He was a fraction of a second away from forcing a fumble deep into their territory.

Hopper would eventually force a turnover anyway, picking off a tipped pass to give the Packers great field position. He finished the game with eight total tackles (six solo), one sack, two quarterback hits, three passes defensed, and five run stops.

Loser: Trey Smack

There's just no way to keep defending Trey Smack after this one. He once looked like a solution to the team's never-ending woes at the position, but the Packers should now be in the market for another kicker.

The rookie out of Florida missed a PAT to start the game, hitting the right upright. He didn't cost the team this time, though, and he connected on the three remaining extra points, but it's about time the Packers do something about him.

Winner: Dani Dennis-Sutton

Dani Dennis-Sutton is looking more like a draft steal by the day. The Penn State product is a dynamic and versatile pass rusher who has also made an impact against the run, and he made the most of every opportunity in this one.

He finished the game with two hurries, two batted passes, two solo tackles, two quarterback hits, and one pass defended. His explosive get-off and lateral quickness make him hard to read and even harder to contain once he turns the corner.

Winner: Jordan Love

The often overlooked and underrated Jordan Love continues to have a quiet MVP-caliber season. Despite an interception, the Packers' quarterback played a nearly flawless game, pushing the ball downfield.

Love finished the game with 30 completions on 41 attempts, though Matthew Golden didn't help him with more egregious drops. He had 288 passing yards and three touchdowns against a Panthers' pass defense that usually does pretty well.