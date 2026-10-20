Jonathan Gannon deserves credit for Packers putting on Week 6 masterclass

The Green Bay Packers are turning their attention to the Week 7, but before we fully turn the page it is important to give defensive coordinator Jonthan Gannon his due credit. After a rocky start to the season it was fair to question whether or not the coordinator was the right decision to replace Jeff Haffley. Fast forward to the past two weeks and Gannon has been masterful coming up with a way to slow down Ben Johnson's attack limiting the Chicago Bears to seven points in Week 5 before completely terrorizing Dak Prescott the following week.

Prescott was under constant fire and the Dallas Cowboys were completely shut out in the first half limping their way to 13 points by the end of the game. Still, the winner was never truly in doubt as Gannon's unit controlled this one from start to finish and that deserves a high level of credit. This is especially the case when you look at the two weeks the Packers have stacked defensively.

Getting to the opposing quarterback and finding ways to jump out to early commanding leads has become an expected trait. It speaks to the quick turnaround and the fact that even without Micah Parsons the Packers have established themselves as NFC contenders.

For Gannon, the biggest accomplishments has been finding ways to get the most out of a talented secondary. Shutting down an offense with George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb is an undeniable accomplishment, one that earns cornerback coach Daniel Bullocks credit as well.

Packers Defensive Coordinator Jonathan Gannon Deserves Immense Credit for Week 6 Performance

Not only did Gannon's unit shut down the Cowboys, but they found a way to create two interceptions that helped keep the offense on the field and keep a firm grip of control. No question, the Packers defense is starting to gel at the perfect moment and this makes the expected return of Parsons all the more exciting.

It is undeniably exciting to consider what heights the franchise might reach when they have arguably the league's best pass rusher back in the lineup. If there is one remaining concern with the current defense it is having an option that can get to the quarterback with a modicum of consistency.

Parsons can clearly do this and more unlocking Gannon's ability to call an even more creative defense in comparison to the one we've seen the last two weeks. The coordinator deserves immense credit and has wiped away concenrs that helped define a rocky start to the 2026 season.