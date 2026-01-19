Dream Packers Coaching Addition to Help O-Line Now Off the Table

The Green Bay Packers are looking to rebound from a tough ending to the 2025 season, and the first step in the healing process is finalizing their coaching staff. Head coach Matt LaFleur’s contract extension was the first domino to fall over the weekend, and this week could bring more clarity for coaches on the hot seat, including Green Bay offensive line coach Luke Butkus.

The Packers’ offensive line hasn’t been terrible since Butkus was hired as the assistant offensive line coach under Adam Stenavich in 2019 and promoted to offensive line coach in 2022 when Stenavich became the offensive coordinator. But fans have been clamoring for an upgrade after a season where Green Bay played musical chairs in the trenches.

With that in mind, the longer the Packers wait, the more viable replacements will come off the market, as was the case when NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that veteran Bill Calahan will likely become the offensive line coach under Kevin Stefanski with the Atlanta Falcons.

Bill Callahan Going to Falcons Could Mean Luke Butkus Stays with Packers

Callahan would have been a perfect fit for the Packers if they decided to move on from Butkus or just wanted another voice in the room to help him out. A coaching veteran of almost 50 years who began his time in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles in 1995. Callahan has held a variety of roles, including head coaching jobs with the Oakland Raiders (2002-03) and the Nebraska Cornhuskers (2004-07).

But Callahan’s specialty is along the offensive line. Over his career, he’s sent 14 different linemen to the Pro Bowl, including Tyron Smith, Zack Martin, and Trent Williams, and was highly sought after despite his age, being set to turn 70 this summer.

That resume led him back to Stefanski, who worked with Callahan during his time as head coach of the Cleveland Browns. But it also leaves the Packers back where they started if they were seeking an upgrade.

It could also mean that Butkus could be sticking around. The Packers’ offensive line dropped from 6th in 2024 to 19th in 2025, according to Pro Football Focus, but Butkus may not have been the biggest issue. Aaron Banks didn’t have a smooth transition to Green Bay as a high-priced free agent pick-up, and the right side of the group was a revolving door with tackle Zach Tom battling an injury and Anthony Belton not taking over at guard until November.

Elgton Jenkins also may have been playing out of position, and Jordan Morgan didn’t look comfortable anywhere as Rasheed Walker struggled at left tackle.

With the Minnesota Vikings also looking for an offensive line coach, fans could probably claim it would be a sabotage drop if the Packers moved on from Butkus. It would also be a good idea to get a more aggressive voice in the room after the Packers’ offensive linemen showed little resistance to Jordan Love getting knocked around late in the year, but it looks like Butkus may be the one who must do it.

A move from Butkus may be what fans want, but the Packers may give it one more year as they enter a second phase of their offensive line overhaul.

More Green Bay Packers News & Rumors: