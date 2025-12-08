Anthony Belton Put Bubbling Concern to Rest with Week 14 Showing

Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Anthony Belton worried fans following a subpar debut as the starting right guard in Week 13. Fortunately, the first-year blocker eased fans' concerns during Sunday's all-important victory over the rival Chicago Bears.

After a shaky start against the Detroit Lions, Belton settled in against the Bears with arguably the best game of his rookie season. For a team with several moving parts at offensive line, his performance provided some much-needed stability, as the rookie only allowed two pressures (both hurries), per Pro Football Focus, and played a role in the backfield's averaging 4.5 yards on 26 carries.

Anthony Belton's Hype Train is Back on Track After Week 14

In just his second career start at right guard, Belton, the No. 54 overall pick of the 2025 NFL draft, took significant positive strides after receiving an alarming 37.7 grade from PFF in Week 13 against the Lions. After that Thanksgiving day win, head coach Matt LaFleur spoke positively of Belton, while adding, "It wasn’t perfect. It never is going to be. There were a couple moments I think he’ll learn from and get better from. I thought, all in all, he brings a level of physicality.”

That physicality shows up best in run-blocking situations, with Belton quick to engage defenders and move them from their spot. Packers Wire managing editor Zack Kruse took note of a play at the beginning of the second quarter, saying, "Awesome block from Anthony Belton at the point of attack there to open the second quarter. He moves people."

Belton's impact was also seen on Packers running back Josh Jacobs' fourth-quarter touchdown, as the rookie protector made a key block and push that helped get the veteran runner into the end zone.

Belton replaced an underperforming Jordan Morgan, Green Bay's 2024 first-round pick, at right guard in Week 12 against the Minnesota Vikings. Morgan started seven games at the position, taking over for Sean Rhyan, who was briefly moved to the second unit before filling in at starting center for Elgton Jenkins (fractured fibula).

With Belton strengthening his case for a prolonged look at right guard, the Packers' offensive line could be gelling at the right time. Green Bay ranks No. 19 in rushing (117.2 yards per game) despite having the league's sixth-most carries, but the attack is trending in the right direction. The Packers have eclipsed 100 yards rushing in six consecutive games, the NFL's longest active streak, per Stathead research. Among 14 teams that have played six games since Week 9, Green Bay is also tied for the second-fewest sacks allowed (eight).

The Packers, winners of four in a row, are peaking at the right time, and that extends to the offensive line. If Belton continued to grow into his starting role, Green Bay should be one of the NFC's most formidable teams when the postseason begins.

