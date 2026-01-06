Zach Tom's Return Means Dire Consequences for Jordan Morgan

The Green Bay Packers are gearing up for a Wild Card showdown against the Chicago Bears. And they are getting some reinforcements along the offensive line. Head coach Matt LaFleur spoke with the media on Tuesday and revealed that OT Zach Tom should be back this week after dealing with back/knee issues.

"I think that would be a huge get. He's our most consistent offensive lineman and one of the best in the league at his position," LaFleur said.

This is great news for the offensive line and Packers offense, yet this likely pushes OL Jordan Morgan back to the bench for the playoffs.

Jordan Morgan Likely Heads Back to Bench with the Return of Zach Tom

Tom was been sidelined for the last three weeks, leading to Morgan getting more playing time. Between Weeks 16-18, Morgan started at RT twice and once at LT. This was a welcome sight for him, as he was benched from Weeks 13-15 after losing the starting right guard job.

It appears that Morgan has lost the trust of the coaching staff, as he was replaced by Anthony Belton at RG. Entering this game, Rasheed Walker, Aaron Banks, Sean Rhyan, Belton, and Tom will likely be the starting offensive linemen for Green Bay from left to right.

And getting Tom back is the biggest bonus for his offensive line, as he's their best player. On the season, he has a 83.5 overall grade (8th among 89 graded tackles), 78.5 pass-blocking grade (15th among 89 graded tackles), and a 81.9 run-blocking grade (13th among 89 graded tackles) on Pro Football Focus.

In comparison, Morgan has a 58.7 overall grade (48th among 82 graded guards), 63.8 pass-blocking grade (34th among 82 graded guards), and a 56.7 run-blocking grade (53rd among 82 graded guards). He's given up 22 pressures on the season and doesn't provide the same power as a run blocker.

it's been a tough couple of seasons for Morgan in Green Bay. Last season, he dealt with a shoulder injury that limited him to six games and now this season, he hasn't showed the staff enough to give him their trust.

He does provide versatility, as he can play several positions along the offensive line for Green Bay. The Packers may look at his as quality depth going into the postseason but the idea of him being among Green Bay's starting five seem slim with Tom's return.

If he played lights out with the opportunities he was given throughout the year, this wouldn't be much of a conversation but instead it is. And Morgan will likely be standing on the sidelines when Green Bay heads into Solider Field.

