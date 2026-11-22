You'd expect Giannis Antetokounmpo to at least feel a little bit nostalgic about facing the Bucks for the first time with the Miami Heat after 13 years in Milwaukee, right? With nine former teammates on the Bucks roster, isn't it a little bit strange that Giannis didn't shake a single hand or acknowledge a single person on the Bucks' side after the game?

This caught the attention of NBA Champion and host of The Draymond Green Show, who noticed how Giannis reacted at the end of that game and had some interesting observations about how Giannis carried himself after beating his former team on the national stage on Wednesday night:

"Even if you don't like something with the organization... you went to war with those guys. And Giannis being one of those guys who, like, he brings his teammates to Greece. He's a leader. So to lead them guys and those guys to follow your lead, and then those very guys that followed your lead, not say anything to them — unless something was going on in their locker room where he felt like guys turned their back on him... I think that's a little shocking. That's a little crazy to me. You went to war with those guys."

For as strange a sight as it was to behold for Green, you can only imagine how awkward that might've felt for Bucks fans and players. Giannis got everything he could've hoped for and more out of this trade saga, and still seemed a little bit salty about it.

That begs the question — did something more happen behind the scenes that we're not privy to, or is Giannis embracing a new mentality that's inconsistent with what we'd expect from him over the years in Milwaukee?

Giannis Antetokounmpo's reaction to beating the Bucks is a disappointing and harsh dose of reality.

Maybe the cameras didn't catch Giannis interacting with his former Bucks teammates before the game or at shootaround earlier in the day. Maybe it didn't happen at all. But regardless, that moment postgame that Draymond Green recounted was pretty shocking to see for those who've studied his career and relationship with the Bucks closely over the years.

Giannis could've been protecting his relationships with his new teams and Heat fans by having a muted reaction to seeing his former team. Or maybe he feels like Milwaukee wronged him in some way, whether it be the front office, ownership, some of his former teammates, or even the fans — many of whom turned on him as soon as the trade materialized. That would be blowing a reaction from a small portion of fans far out of proportion, but we also know Giannis is an emotional guy, so it wouldn't be far-fetched.

But here's a dose of reality: Unless there's something we don't know about, the Bucks never wronged Giannis. He can hide behind his camp, but we know his agent was actively campaigning behind the scenes to get Giannis traded to the Heat or the Knicks. When New York won the title, it became clear Miami was the destination.

For years, the Bucks' leadership made decisions that were actively detrimental to the franchise, all in hopes of keeping Giannis satisfied and content. In the end, after all their avenues to reshape a contender around Giannis were depleted, they sent him exactly where he wanted to go: Miami.

So the least he could do is dap up someone who had no influence over any of the drama and bought into Giannis-ball, like AJ Green, Gary Trent Jr., or even notorious nice guy Pete Nance, and keep it pushing. That's not a lot to ask.