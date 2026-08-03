Milwaukee Bucks finally get their credit for making the best of a tough offseason

Most teams tumble headfirst into a senseless roster after trading their franchise player, but not the Milwaukee Bucks. Staying the course with how GM Jon Horst has run this team for nearly a decade, the Bucks remain committed to winning both in culture and roster construction in a time when most basketball pundits are counting them out completely.

But the fact remains that Milwaukee has a competitive roster, blending emerging talent in heightened roles with standout veterans who should enter this season with a chip on their shoulders. Without control of their own first-round pick, and with new anti-tanking lottery rules in place, the Bucks have no reason to tank themselves into the gutter, and more importantly, want to give their fans something to be excited about as they move on from the Giannis Antetokounmpo era.

The media hasn't been kind to the Bucks this summer, but Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes ranked them as one of the 5 teams that "quietly crushed the 2026 offseason," writing that "the Bucks hauled in a remarkably good return for Giannis Antetokounmpo," and that "this will have been a wildly successful summer given the team's difficult circumstances."

Finally, someone is giving the Bucks the benefit of the doubt and seeing the broader picture of what they're trying to do in the post-Giannis era.

The Milwaukee Bucks orchestrated a perfect pivot into a rebuild, given their limited options.

Frankly, the trade market for Giannis Antetokounmpo never quite manifested how the Bucks' front office expected. Teams with ideal trade packages and legitimate basketball reasons to go after Giannis, such as the Oklahoma City Thunder or San Antonio Spurs, never seriously entered the race. Others, like the Golden State Warriors or Boston Celtics, drew arbitrary lines in the sand with fringe rotation players like Hugo González and Baylor Scheierman deciding the fate of their trade offers.

With the benefit of hindsight, it's clear the only team that was willing to go all-in on Giannis was the Miami Heat. And even now, as the rest of the offseason has played out and their roster remains relatively unfinished, it's hard not to wonder if there's any level of regret in giving up so much draft capital and young talent for a player with a long injury history on the wrong side of 30.

Nonetheless, the Bucks got a solid haul for Giannis, which was certainly compounded by some of the other low-cost, high-impact trades that we've seen this summer, from Jaylen Brown heading to Philadelphia to LaMelo Ball getting traded to Minnesota.

Furthermore, all of the Bucks' business deals this summer have been excellent, with the exception of the Gary Trent Jr. contract. The Ousmane Dieng contract, following in the footsteps of the Ryan Rollins deal, could prove to be one of the best values in basketball. They got a low-budget, high-upside signing done with 2025 second-rounder Bogoljub Marković. And the Caris LeVert trade brought back some much-needed draft capital for a moderately valued expiring contract.

Now, Milwaukee has nine potential rotation players age 25 or younger on the roster, several others either in or entering the precipice of their prime years, and an estimated $80 million coming off the books next summer, giving them flexibility to build in whichever direction they see fit.

It wasn't an easy summer by many means for the Milwaukee Bucks, and they appear to be far from done with their offseason movement. But from what we've seen thus far, this is the most optimistic outlook we've had for the Bucks since they traded for Damian Lillard. As dim as it might seem, the future is bright in the Cream City.