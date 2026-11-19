Facing off against former franchise superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Miami Heat for the first time since the fateful trade that sent him there, the Milwaukee Bucks missed a real opportunity to make a statement on national television. It was an ugly first half as the Bucks were outscored by 28 total points and trailed by as much as 30, but fought back to close the gap in a 130-137 loss.

Emotions were high, and most of the former Heat players now in Milwaukee missed their chance to rise to the occasion against the team that drafted them, but the totality of the game wasn't without merit. It wasn't the turning-point moment we believed it could've been for this Bucks team, now dropping to 1-14 at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, yet Milwaukee showed grit with its back against the wall.

If we set the final score aside, and the fact that they gave up 137 points, there is a lot of good the Bucks can take from a loss that will certainly linger with them one way or another.

1. Leading the Bucks' second unit, Kasparas Jakučionis stepped up against his former team.

The youngest player acquired in the deal, sophomore guard Kasparas Jakučionis, said it would be fun to return to Miami after a strong rookie year there, and he didn't disappoint. The 20-year-old scored 20 points in 26 minutes off the bench, connecting on 6-of-8 shots, including 3-of-5 from deep, with five free throws, five assists, three rebounds, and two steals off the bench.

Jakučionis is still coming into his own as a young player. Still, when Milwaukee needed him most, he proved himself to be a gutsy player who can elevate his game in unique circumstances, which deserves plenty of credit.

2. Milwaukee put up a serious fight in the second half instead of rolling over and accepting defeat.

The first-half deficit was ultimately too much to overcome against Giannis and a savvy veteran Heat team, but the Bucks put up a strong effort in the second half to chip away at the lead. They outscored Miami 82-63 in one of their best offensive halves of the year. If the defense had been more succinct, they could've actually won the game, but the fact that they stuck with it and nearly made a comeback says a lot about this team's makeup.

3. Believe it or not, the Bucks took care of the ball better than the Heat did.

The Bucks' offense has been at its best when they're sharing the ball and playing unselfishly, which was exactly how they worked their way back into the game. Miami committed 20 turnovers on 10 Bucks steals, to the Bucks' 15 turnovers on only seven Heat steals. They also finished with 28 assists, including four different players with at least four assists: Tyler Herro, Myles Turner, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and Jakučionis.

If they can string together a full game, taking care of the ball as they did in the second half against Miami, they should be able to turn things around and string together some wins.