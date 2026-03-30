Dontayvion Wicks Trade Dilemma Already Working in Packers' Favor

The Green Bay Packers have already seen one receiver depart this offseason, as Romeo Doubs signed with the New England Patriots. Dontayvion Wicks' name has also been involved in trade rumors, and with a potential suitor emerging, the Packers could have a choice to make, but it would be beneficial.

On Sunday, ESPN's Rich Cimini reported that the New York Jets are looking for help at receiver and have their eyes on Wicks as one of many "trade possibilities."

"Don't sleep on the possibility of Mougey trading for a veteran. It's already been an active offseason for wide receiver trades, and you're talking about a GM who has made 12 player trades in a little over a year." Rich Cimini, ESPN

While there were other receivers named (Brian Thomas Jr., Rashod Bateman, etc.), Wicks is a target that's been discussed by the Jets. And that could be something that works out in Green Bay's favor.

Dontayvion Wicks Trade to Jets Makes Too Much Sense

Wicks' name popped up as a potential trade target this offseason, especially with how jam-packed the WR room is. He's on the books for just one more season, but the Packers may not have to let him walk for free next offseason, as they did with Doubs this year.



The Jets are badly looking for WR help opposite Garrett Wilson. Currently, Adonai Mitchell is the next-best WR on the team, which shows how much opportunity is available. New York will likely draft a WR in the first two rounds of the 2026 NFL draft, but there will be a chance to carve out a prominent role.

That isn't something that Wicks has been able to do in Titletown. Through three seasons with the Packers, Wicks hasn't played in more than 54% of the offensive snaps. Despite the limited playing time, he has flashed. In 46 career games (18 starts), Wicks has 108 catches (180 targets) for 1,328 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.



Teams believe there's meat on the bone here in terms of what he can do with an increased role. And while the Jets have made their interest known, this could have a positive ripple effect on the Packers. Other teams may feel a push to get involved in the sweepstakes to avoid missing out on the chance to acquire Wicks.

The Jets' expressed interest in Wicks is beneficial to the Packers, potentially allowing them to get draft compensation for a player in a contract year. New York could offer up more than other teams due to the bleak nature of their WR room. Meanwhile, if someone else likes what Wicks can bring, they may be more inclined to jump into the trade talks.

Nonetheless, the Packers are in a good position. Their receiver room features Matthew Golden, Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, Savion Williams, and new addition Skyy Moore. They could move on from Wicks and still have effective players in the room.



After letting Doubs leave in free agency, the Packers could take a different approach with Wicks this time around. Whether or not a trade materializes is something fans should keep an eye on.

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