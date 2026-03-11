Dontayvion Wicks Could Be Packers' Next Big WR Departure

The Green Bay Packers receiver room will be without one of their biggest contributors next season, as Romeo Doubs joined the New England Patriots on a four-year, $68 million deal, with a max value of $80 million, per NFL Senior reporter Albert Breer.

Although Doubs is no longer in Titletown, the receiver room is loaded, and that may lead to Dontayvion Wicks leaving the Packers, as well, sooner rather than later.

Dontayvion Wicks’ Time in Green Bay Is Ticking

The Packers will go into 2026 with Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, and Matthew Golden as their top three WRs. They drafted Golden in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft, marking the first time they've done that since 2002 with Javon Walker. Although Golden didn't have the season many expected, he's an extremely talented receiver who will have more put on his plate. In the wild-card round loss to the Bears, Golden had four catches for 84 yards and a score, showcasing what is possible with more targets.

Meanwhile, the Packers gave Watson a one-year, $13.25 million extension last September as he was rehabbing from a torn ACL. He now enters a contract year and has to be excited about where the market is, given the other receiver contracts in the NFL. Despite dealing with some injuries in Green Bay, Watson still has 133 catches for 2,264 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns with the Packers, averaging a whopping 17 yards per reception.

And we can't forget about Reed, who seems to be a Swiss army knife for this offense, as he lines up all across the formation. LaFleur loves to find ways to get him the football, as a pass catcher and even a running back. He's valuable to this offense, and it continues to cloud the picture around Wicks.

Wicks is also entering the last year of his rookie deal, but he's seen his receiving yards decrease from 581 to 415 to 332 between 2023 and 2025. The Packers are looking in his direction less and less, as he just played a career-low 408 offensive snaps in 2025.

With his production trending in the wrong direction, things don't look too bright on that front. That's without mentioning that Green Bay selected Savion Williams in the third round of the 2025 NFL draft. The rookie only finished with 10 catches for 78 yards and a touchdown, but dealt with some injuries and should be a bigger piece of the puzzle moving forward.

Green Bay is more likely to lean on him as a depth piece compared to Wicks. There's a world where the Packers decide to trade Wicks to a WR-needy team this offseason, but if they don't, the wind is certainly blowing in the direction of this being his last season with the Packers.

They have a lot of mouths to feed in that room, and based on the trends from the last few years, his time is running out. Reed and Watson will both be hitting the open market in 2027, and Green Bay will likely make an effort to keep those guys over Wicks.

