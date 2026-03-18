Packers Could Consider a Dontayvion Wicks Trade as Free Agency Fallout Continues

For years, the discourse around the Green Bay Packers was that they had too many talented wide receivers but no true alphas. Now, with Romeo Doubs gone, there's not much of a logjam at the position.

Christian Watson and -- hopefully -- Matthew Golden will lead the way in the wide receivers corps. Dontayvion Wicks, on the other hand, might be the odd man out, as he has shown glimpses but has yet to break out. That's why, given the way the Packers have structured their contracts, Wicks should start to be lumped together with the players across the league who appear to be likely trade candidates.

The Packers Might Consider Trading Dontayvion Wicks

As things stand now, only Golden and Savion Williams are signed through the 2027 season. Green Bay might sign Watson to another extension, but it should probably also start considering some long-term options through the draft.

Now that free agency is officially in its second week, and the frenzy of the first days has passed, all teams in the league may have a better understanding of their needs and who may or may not be available. Wicks has just enough upside to be worth the gamble, and with many of the top free agent wide receivers off the board, he's clearly an intriguing piece who could provide some real value in return.

The timing for a potential Wicks move couldn't be more perfect. Doing so soon would allow Packers GM Brian Gutekunst to focus on the players at hand and some potential long-term solutions in the draft. This team needs a playmaker, and Golden didn't always look like one as a rookie. They also have Watson, but again, they still need to extend his contract, and he's had major durability issues throughout his career.

Wicks has now been in the league for three years. He's totalled 108 receptions on 180 targets for 1,328 yards and 11 touchdowns, averaging 12.3 yards per catch and 28.9 receiving yards per game with a 53.3 percent successful catch rate. He missed three games last season while starting seven of 14 contests.

As a former fifth-round pick entering the final year of his contract, the Packers would probably be willing to let him go for a Day 3 selection. And even though he has yet to break out, plenty of that may have to do with all the mouths Jordan Love has to feed at Lambeau Field. Wicks would be a low-risk/high-reward trade target for teams needing some WR depth, and letting him go would allow the Packers to move on with someone who's a part of their plans for the future.

While it takes two to tango, Green Bay should be at least willing to have these conversations leading up to April's draft.

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