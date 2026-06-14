Darius Acuff might be the best player available to Bucks in 2026 NBA Draft

The 10th pick in the NBA Draft isn't always an easy one to nail, but if the draft board falls just right, you could wind up with a franchise star. That's what the Milwaukee Bucks are hoping to accomplish this year with their highest draft slot in a decade, and Arkansas guard Darius Acuff Jr. could be the player they've been dreaming of.

Upon first glance, Acuff's build doesn't inspire confidence that he'll translate to the next level. Listed at 6-foot-3, 190 lbs, the 19-year-old relies far more on his skill, mental acuity and three-level scoring talent than brute force or physicality. An exceptional 3-point shooter off the dribble or in catch-and-shoot scenarios, Acuff can assert his will whether he's the lead ball-handler or roaming the 3-point line off-ball.

The Detroit native dominated his freshman campaign with a stat line of 23.5 points, 6.4 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game on 48.4% shooting from the field and 44% from behind the arc. A shifty dribbler who has shown an aptitude for finishing with either hand near the basket, Acuff is a dangerous pick-and-roll partner for any forward or big.

Regardless of which direction Giannis and the Bucks take this summer, Acuff is a solution to several of their most glaring problems.

Drafting Darius Acuff solves problems for the Bucks, no matter which direction they take.

All season long, the Milwaukee Bucks struggled to find consistency at the backup point guard position. As they leaned into Ryan Rollins and Kevin Porter Jr. as more of a duo, the Bucks were left without a reliable ball-handler on the court for long stretches last season, leading to a clumsy half-court offense and unnecessary turnovers for the Bucks.

If they decide to run it back next year, adding Acuff would immediately elevate the Bucks' rotation in a meaningful way. His addition would empower Rollins and Porter to each play to their strengths without worrying about conserving energy for later in the game or how much leeway they have before getting pulled. Acuff can servicably come into the game for either of them, using his finesse, range, and high basketball IQ to help the Bucks find their flow in the half-court as a Sixth Man.

Should they decide to move in the direction of a rebuild, the Bucks would be starting at one of the most important positions by selecting a point guard. Allowing him to take his licks in the early stages of a rebuild and learning on the fly would put Acuff in a position to lead a young team when they accumulate enough talent to get back into Playoff contention.

Defensively, he still has a long way to go, as teams hunt Acuff on ball-screens and try to force him into the paint as much as possible. In a backup role for a competitive team, he wouldn't need to worry about that as much, with the team schemed to cover up some of his deficiencies. In a rebuilding team, he can learn the hard way and evolve into the type of defender he aspires to be.

Milwaukee can't go wrong with Acuff in this year's draft, but the most important question is whether he will still be available for the Bucks at No. 10. The good news for Bucks fans is that you only have to wait two more weeks to find out.