Assessing Bucks' options in the 2026 NBA Draft: Should they keep or trade the No. 10 pick?

The Milwaukee Bucks ended up with the draft pick that they were most likely to get heading into the NBA Draft Lottery on Sunday. After finishing with the tenth-worst record in the league, the Bucks received the No. 10 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. With a ton of uncertainty heading into next season, and a new head coach, what should the Bucks do with this pick? Let's explore all of their options.

Trade down

This would be a legitimate option. The Bucks are so bereft of draft assets that if they can add more by moving down in the lottery, they should consider it.

The important thing is that they can't afford to move too much down in the draft as they still need to add a promising rookie to kickstart their rebuild. If OKC is interested in giving up their 12th and 17th picks to move up to tenth (they would presumably want something else back, too), or if Charlotte wants to trade 14 and 18 to move up to tenth, these are the trades the Bucks should be looking into.

Trade up

Since the chances of finding a true star rise exponentially the higher you go in the draft, there is an argument to be made for the Bucks to try to climb in the lottery. The top four in the draft, AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer, and Caleb Wilson, have separated themselves from the rest, so it will be difficult to convince any team at the top to trade down when they have a chance to select any of these players.

If the Bucks have a player they really like around the 5-6 range, however, they could try to aggressively pursue. The Clippers at No. 5, for example, should be willing to trade their pick.

The problem here is that the Bucks don't have many assets to trade in this pick. Where Milwaukee is as a franchise makes it hard to justify giving up more future assets to climb up a few spots.

Trade the pick entirely

This would also be ill-advised. The Bucks have already sacrificed their future enough over the last couple of years. The last thing they need is to trade away a lottery pick for an immediate upgrade. Especially if Giannis Antetokounmpo is traded, there is no reason not to use the No. 10 pick to try to find a future star.

The Bucks need to acquire as much young talent as possible. The best way to do that is through the draft.

Keep the pick

That is why keeping the pick should be the path the Bucks choose. "The best prospect available" should be the approach. The Bucks don't have any players set in stone, so they can't worry about drafting above anyone on the roster.

The Bucks must prioritize upside over everything else. Finding a future superstar is how the Bucks are going to get out of the mess they are in. Whether that is Nate Ament, Mikel Brown Jr., or Brayden Burries, the Bucks should use the tenth pick to swing big in the draft.