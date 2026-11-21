Before this season, many Brewers fans felt the Los Angeles Dodgers were a villain and budding rival for their franchise, but the feeling wasn't fully reciprocated by L.A.'s fan base. In fact, many Dodgers fans who visited Milwaukee during the last two postseason matchups fell in love with the city, its people, and the one-of-a-kind baseball culture this city embraces.

However, after sweeping the Dodgers in the 2026 NLCS, the matchup will be more personal for Los Angeles' die-hard baseball fans moving forward, and recent comments by Brewers shortstop Cooper Pratt certainly won't ease that tension.

The 22-year-old breakout star of the World Series made an appearance on the Baseball Is Dead Podcast, where he compared the Dodgers' lackluster postseason environment to the electric feeling at Petco Park in San Diego for the Brewers' NLDS series against the Padres:

"I didn't get used to [the playoff environment] not one game. I was kind of used to it during the Dodgers [series], just because, like, when we played the Dodgers, I don't know what it was, it just kinda felt like a regular season...



"It was just a little different in L.A. — not that they weren't loud, because when it got loud, it got loud... But it just didn't feel like a San Diego or a Tampa Bay."

Although the clip itself makes it pretty clear that Pratt wasn't trying to be disrespectful, we are in the social media age where comments are taken out of context all the time. If this finds its way into Dodgers circles, we can expect some backlash from Los Angeles fans to loom large over the Brew Crew.

Brewers vs. Dodgers has a shot at evolving into the next great MLB postseason rivalry.

It was never personal, until now. It's probably not wise for the rookie, Pratt, to give Los Angeles any extra motivation against them, because suffering a postseason sweep after winning two straight World Series was probably already enough. But this quote from Pratt could be interpreted as calling out the fan base, and as we know, fan bases don't respond well to that... especially a group as die-hard as Los Angeles sports fans.

Even on the field, however, this was a natural evolution. The big-market, high-spending dynastic team faced off against the smaller-market, middle-of-the-pack payroll, upstart team led by young players on cost-controlled contracts. Their philosophies and approaches are in direct juxtaposition to one another, paving the way for a natural conflict between them.

We'll get our first true test of whether this has become a two-sided rivalry the next time the Brewers visit Los Angeles, but we know that it was already somewhat personal for Milwaukee. If Los Angeles is ready to engage, this could be one of the most exhilarating MLB matchups to watch for many years to come.