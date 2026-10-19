Brewers aren't celebrating undeniable World Series advantage

The message from the Milwaukee Brewers on the heels of sweeping the Los Angeles Dodgers was a consistent one heading to the World Series. The job isn't yet done and whether it was the team's manager or veteran Christian Yelich, the franchise was sure to continue to drive this point home. While it is the correct outlook it is also ignoring an undeniable advantage that Milwaukee is now holding after stunning the two-time defending champs.

A bullpen that was dominant, but forced to do the heavy lifting can safely sit at home while waiting for the winner of the ALCS, with the Cleveland Guardians holding a surprise advantage early in the series vs. the Tampa Bay Rays. No matter the winner it isn't going to be a decisive answer buying the Brewers time to get far more rest than a typical team can enjoy this time of year.

Days off for your pitching staff and bullpen cannot be undervalued as the franchise gets ready to make a World Series push. Jacob Misiorowski can be set up not only to open the series, but play a continual role understanding just how little he was forced to do in comparison to expectations in the second round.

No question, the Brewers find themselves in an incredible situation awaiting their World Series matchup. Rest vs. rust is no longer a concern after fans watched Milwaukee enjoy the first round off and easily come into the second round and dispatch the San Diego Padres, who were clearly overmatched and at a disadvantage having played in the previous round.

Brewers Have Clear Advantage to Enjoy After Surprise Sweep of Two-Time Defending Champs

There simply isn't an argument against how big of an advantage the Brewers now have with fans having every reason to cheer against a long series for Cleveland and Tampa Bay. The longer the fight goes the more rested your pen becomes and the more you can ask of your first two starting options in the upcoming series.

No question, while the focus is understandably on what the Brewers just managed to accomplish the advantage of rest is getting underrated. Milwaukee put themselves in this position by focusing on the regular season and being able to run and hide from the rest of the National League early on locking down homefield advantage.

One that clearly pushed the Brewers on this surprise run and has no allowed the franchise the chance to sit back and watch the ALCS, understanding that each hard fought game is undeniably helping set up a bigger advantage that Milwaukee can ride to finishing what has been a magical run.