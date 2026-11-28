Just glancing at Milwaukee's record, which sits at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings by a decent margin, the first logical thought would be something along the lines of, 'That's a young team. Of course a bunch of young, unproven players would struggle coming out of the gates.' It's a fair assessment to make at face value, but that begins to fall apart when you look a bit closer at their roster.

The average age of the Milwaukee Bucks' roster is 25.8, which ranks in a three-way tie with the Lakers and Spurs for the 10th to 12th youngest roster in the league. Of those 12 teams as old or younger than the Bucks' roster, seven are in the Play-In, and all of them have more wins than Milwaukee, so the problem isn't the youth itself, or lack thereof.

When you look at their on/off numbers, it paints a more complete picture of what's really going on. Only five Bucks players have played at least 400 minutes: Tyler Herro (564), Jaime Jaquez Jr. (520), Kyle Kuzma (502), Myles Turner (453), and Brayden Burries (438). Herro and Jaquez's On/Off Differentials per 100 Possessions are both positive, while Kuzma's sits at a Net 0 and Turner's is -3.5.

With Kuzma and Turner making about $47 million combined this year, followed by two veterans who can't even get playing time, Gary Trent Jr. and Caris LeVert at $15.2M and $14.8M, respectively, it's the highest-paid and oldest players on the roster who are weighing the Bucks down right now.

The Milwaukee Bucks either need to get more out of their veterans or find new veterans to fill their place.

To some extent, I feel bad for these players. LeVert was simply traded here in a salary dump; Trent had no choice but to re-sign on his massive contract after his value in the open market was derailed by the Bucks' issues, and both Turner and Kuzma expected to compete here. On the flip side, these are players who've proven their ability to impact winning in the past, and they're not living up to it now.

To be blunt, Turner's shooting splits are abysmal: 38.6% FG, 32.5% 3P, 85.7% FT. Although that's a career-best mark from the free-throw line, it's his second-worst 3-point percentage and by far his worst field goal percentage of any season in his career. He's almost averaging as many combined fouls and turnovers (5.7) as rebounds per game (6.3). Although Turner deserves credit for some of his effort as a defender, his mobility is not what it used to be, and he's weighing the team down far more often than he's producing to the level he used to.

Kuzma, on the other hand, has been a mixed bag. Every few games, he looks like a highly productive and effective role player. In the rest of the games, he either disappears or looks like he doesn't belong on the court. At this stage of his career, there is nothing Kuzma does exceptionally, and he's drawing more attention with his controversial off-court opinions than he is from defenders as a scoring threat.

Head coach Taylor Jenkins is doing a good job of making sure the young players maximize their chances at on-ball reps. That's not always perfect either, and Rookie of the Year candidate Brayden Burries has a worse on/off differential than either Kuzma or Turner does, but the difference is that he's only about to hit 20 games of professional experience, whereas both Kuz and Turner have more than 10 seasons of life in the NBA.

So, with NBA trade season on the horizon, Milwaukee needs its veterans to either step up and be who they were expected to be for this team, or the Bucks might need to consider moving on from some of their older players to bring in veterans who can help these young players learn better habits and, frankly, learn how to win some games.