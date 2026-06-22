It's time for the Bucks to pull the plug on the Kyle Kuzma experiment

Entering the league, forward Kyle Kuzma looked like a revelation. A rangy forward with inside-out scoring potential, a commendable jump shot, and excellent defensive versatility, Kuzma made a tremendous impression during his first three years in the league, becoming an NBA Champion playing alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. But ever since, it's been a sliding scale of diminishing returns at every stop along the way, culminating in what's been an overall demoralizing run with the Milwaukee Bucks.

It's easy to put the onus of the Milwaukee Bucks' struggles since his addition on Kuzma's shoulders, but that's not fair at all. Between Giannis trade rumors, a coaching carousel, and a transition year of roster-building, Kuzma simply hasn't been put in the best position to succeed. Through it all, he's had a positive outlook and has shown a willingness to sacrifice for his team.

Unfortunately, that's not quite enough for the Bucks or their fans. Kuzma, besides a few standout performances, has not lived up to his potential in an expanded role in Milwaukee. When the Bucks traded franchise star Khris Middleton for Kuzma in what was ultimately a cap-saving move to get under the Second Apron, GM Jon Horst and subsequently, Bucks fans, were forced to talk themselves into Kuzma, sustaining his offensive output showcased in Washington within a winning context.

But in the last year and a half, that hasn't been the case. The 30-year-old forward regressed into some bad habits on the court, and hasn't done much to curry favor off it either. With all this being the case, Milwaukee might have to cut bait this summer.

It's time for the Bucks to end the Kyle Kuzma experiment this offseason.

Kuzma is entering the last year of a four-year, $90 million contract at $19.4 million this season — a deal that by all means should be considered tradable given some of the enormous salary dumps we've seen in the NBA over recent years. Whether it be in an outright salary dump or as part of a larger structure, it simply makes sense for the Bucks to vacate Kuzma's position this summer.

Milwaukee is no longer in a position to cling to theoretical development. Although his overall shooting efficiency improved this season, Kuzma was still below average from the field and three-point range throughout the year, while missing defensive rotations, getting beaten at the point of attack and being bulldozed in the paint. It's simply not a winning combination, no matter which way you pose it.

The Bucks are at a crossroads this summer. They are either rebuilding around Giannis and striving for another Eastern Conference playoff run or moving toward a rebuild focused on new and emerging talent. Kuzma does not fit into either of those timelines easily, making him an even more likely candidate to be traded than Giannis himself.

It's fully possible that he can take control of his career and become a winning player in the latter stages of his time in the NBA, but it just doesn't seem like that's going to happen in Milwaukee. It's probably better off for both parties to move on.