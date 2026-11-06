Myles Turner is the most confusing part of a confusing start for the Milwaukee Bucks

What is a fair expectation for Myles Turner in his second year with the Milwaukee Bucks?

When he first arrived last offseason on a 4-year, $108.8 million deal, Turner was expected to be the perfect complement to a player who appeared in only 36 games. What was sold to him as a chance to compete for a championship quickly turned into a veteran leadership role on a young team. He remained with the team through the offseason and has embraced his starting role for a team that's currently at the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

On the one hand, Turner has been great defensively this season. The 30-year-old center ranks third in total blocks (22) and second in blocks per game (2.8), holding opponents to just 33.3% when he's within two feet of them and 44.4% when he's within two to four feet of them. With the Bucks funneling opponents to Turner in the paint, he's been one of the game's top defenders thus far.

Who forces the hardest shots?



These are the top 50 players in shot contests vs the expected difficulty of those shots vs league avg https://t.co/bWvafPJQ6O pic.twitter.com/yAT5QkAr3O — Justin Pinnix | Hoopology (@Justinpinnix) November 5, 2026

However, that's probably the farthest extent of his impact thus far in the young season. He's averaging the lowest points per game of his career (8.6), with the lowest field goal percentage (41.3%) and the second-lowest three-point percentage (31.6%) of his career. He's also leaving a minimal impact on the glass, putting up 5.6 rebounds in 28 minutes per game, and has been shoved around in the paint more than we've ever seen.

It's hard to say whether this is a product of his environment or if this is what we should expect from Turner moving forward.

Does Myles Turner's defensive impact for the Bucks outweigh his offensive drop-off in Milwaukee?

Much of the wider conversation surrounding Myles Turner thus far in the season has been about his trade value and whether his deal is a negative asset. In most circles outside of Milwaukee, that answer is a resounding 'Yes,' and it's hard to contend with that, considering how dreadful he's been on offense, but that doesn't mean his season is lost just yet.

Turner isn't the only Bucks player starting the season in a slump. He's one of six regular rotation players who are shooting below 45% from the floor, and despite what the eye test tells us, the Bucks have had more success with him on the court this season than they have with him off. He's one of four Milwaukee players with 100+ minutes who have a positive on/off differential per 100 possessions, at +1.2.

If Turner can find his rhythm offensively and crash the boards just a bit harder, he could change the narrative of his season. Until then, he's a clear representative of where the Bucks stand as a team to begin this year: inconsistent on offense, trying really hard but coming up short on defense, and flashing great potential, but not hitting the benchmarks we'd like to see in order to feel comfortable.

The good news for Bucks fans is that Milwaukee has 74 more games to figure it out, and 74 more opportunities for Myles Turner to prove he's still the player they thought he'd be when he signed here.